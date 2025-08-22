Assessing the Final Four Games on Nebraska Football’s Schedule
Mike’l Severe joins the Common Fans for the third of a three-episode series, breaking down every game on Nebraska’s schedule. The episodes will be released Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of this week, in anticipation of Nebraska’s first game next week.
Today, Mike’l and the Common Fans go through the final four games on the Huskers’ schedule.
On the game against USC in Lincoln:
- With USC coming to Lincoln this year, the Common Fans hope for 20 degrees below zero and snow for this game.
- Head Coach Lincoln Riley has seen his record get worse every year he’s been at the helm in LA, and while he might not be on the hot seat, his back is against the wall.
- Mike’l sees a bounce-back season for the Trojans, as they have a ton of speed and have made significant upgrades in the transfer portal.
Picks:
- Mike’l: Loss
- MattyO: Win
- Geoff: Win
- T.J.: Loss
On the game vs. UCLA at the Rose Bowl:
- Quarterback Nico Iamaleava – formerly of the playoff caliber Tennessee Volunteers – has transferred to UCLA. Many expect the Bruins to take a step forward in 2025.
- The 2024 UCLA game may have been Nebraska’s worst performance of the season. The Huskers came out flat, and were never really in control against a then 2-5 Bruin team.
- All four of the crew see the Big Red getting their revenge and beating UCLA at the Rose Bowl.
Picks:
- Mike’l: Win
- MattyO: Win
- Geoff: Win
- T.J.: Win
On the game against Penn State in Happy Valley:
- Many among the national sports media see Penn State as the best team in the Big Ten in 2025.
- James Franklin has stacked a ton of wins at PSU, but has struggled to beat ranked teams, and has developed a reputation for not being able to win the big one. Franklin brought in Jim Knowles as his new defensive coordinator for this season.
- Penn State is likely to be a double digit favorite vs. the Huskers. For Nebraska to have a chance, they need to keep Drew Allar under 62% passing.
- The whole crew sees the Nittany Lions as being too much for the Huskers.
Picks:
- Mike’l: Loss
- MattyO: Loss
- Geoff: Loss
- T.J.: Loss
On the Black Friday game vs. Iowa in Lincoln:
- The anger about Nebraska’s 2024 loss to Iowa is never far from the surface. The Huskers dominated almost every aspect of that game and still found a way to hand the game away.
- Nebraska has now lost nine out of 10 to the Hawkeyes.
- Iowa comes into the season with a new quarterback, Mark Gronowski, who won the Walter Payton Award (given to the most outstanding offensive player in the FCS) in 2023.
- Even so, the crew sees the Huskers getting the W on what will almost certainly be a freezing day in Lincoln.
Picks:
- Mike’l: Win
- MattyO: Win
- Geoff: Win
- T.J.: Win
Don’t forget–this is part of a three-episode series. If you haven’t had the chance to catch the first two episodes, make sure to do that before the season kicks off next week! With kickoff in less than a week, the Common Fans will have you frothing at the mouth in anticipation for Husker Football.
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch now!
