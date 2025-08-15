'Best Since We've Been Here': Dana Holgorsen, Donovan Raiola Praise Offensive Line, Talk Offense
No shortage of praise hit Nebraska's offensive line on Friday.
Offensive Coordinator Dana Holgorsen and offensive line coach Donovan Raiola were the first to meet with the media after the latest practice. Both have been pleased with the unit up front.
"As an offensive line coach, you're always preparing for the worst," Raiola said. "But going into training camp, the overall unit has been the best since we've been here."
Raiola said he hasn't been around many groups with the depth that Nebraska's O-line has right now, "from the top group to the last guy on the roster." That brings another level of excitement, but Holgorsen wants to see that unit, as well as the rest of the offense, show they can sustain drives.
"Being able stack seven, eight, nine, 10 plays, being able to sustain drives, is being able to make routine plays and get first downs and be able to stay out there," Holgorsen said. "We gotta be able to see if we're able to do that.
Holgorsen also spoke about the quarterbacks, including QB1 Dylan Raiola. The returning starter had a routine day off recently, with no issues.
"Other than that he's been out there playing every play, playing every rep, playing every period," Holgorsen said. "It's different when he's out there, from the communication, the confidence, just making routine plays and getting the other ones that come along with them."
As for the tackle battle, Raiola says the competition is "still wide open."
"Guys are battling," Raiola said. "We got a lot of guys with really good experience. Gunnar shows up. Turner's back. Teddy's back. You got Tyler Knaak over there. Obviously, Pritchett is here. They're all battling. They're all working hard.
"At the end of the day, we're gonna play the guy that's gonna execute and play with our technique and play with the effort that's required for us to be a championship level team."
Other topics discussed include the running backs "fighting for playing time", wide receivers, perimeter blocking, backup quarterback battles, and more. Holgorsen and Raiola's media appearances, as well as those from the players, will be posted below. Continue scrolling for more coverage from Friday.
Coverage
- Omaha World-Herald* | Nebraska's Dana Holgorsen: Dylan Raiola is making throws 'I've never seen before'
- Husker247 | Backup quarterback battle continues heading into final scrimmage of fall camp
- HuskerOnline* | Coordinator report: Holgorsen eyes key element for second major scrimmage
- HuskerOnline* | Nebraska Friday Fall Camp Nuggets: Offense gears up for second scrimmage
- Refresh the page to see the latest additions. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.