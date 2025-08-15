Dana Holgorsen Enjoying 'Explosive' Wide Receiver Room Going into 2025
Dana Holgorsen is loving what he has to work with in his wide receiver room.
Meeting with the media on Friday, just shy of two weeks away from the season opener, Holgorsen spent time talking about his pass catchers. A staple of his historically high-powered offenses, it didn’t take long for the conversation to turn toward how the passing game is progressing in fall camp.
“We’ve been explosive at times, which I haven’t seen since I’ve been here,” Holgorsen said. It’s the kind of optimism you want from an offensive coordinator, and the kind of comment that begs for a deeper dive.
Following his comments on the group’s explosiveness, Holgorsen was asked about the wide receiver room’s depth.
“We know what Dane [Key] can do, we know what Jacory [Barney Jr.] can do, we know what Nyziah [Hunter] can do; those are experienced guys,” Holgorsen said of the group many expect to be named starters come the Aug. 28 season opener against Cincinnati.
Holgorsen added that “Wood [Janiran Bonner] has had an outstanding camp,” citing Bonner’s day-to-day physicality as a standout trait. As for the rest of the rotation, “Cortez [Mills], Quinn [Clark], and Keelan [Smith], those guys have been progressing,”. He finished by saying he’s been pleased with the overall depth of the room, a luxury that was not available last fall.
While no official depth chart has been released yet, with Matt Rhule expected to unveil one as early as next week, Holgorsen’s comments may have offered a glimpse at the current pecking order in the room.
With physicality a point of emphasis after Nebraska’s perimeter blocking struggles last fall, Holgorsen was asked about the progress in that area ahead of the 2025 season. His response was encouraging.
“We’re not just talking about the [offensive] line,” Holgorsen said, noting that all 10 players, and even the quarterback, need to play with a certain level of physicality. He finished by saying, “I’m happy with where it’s at, and those guys know how important it is.”
After praising quarterback Dylan Raiola for doing a good job of making routine plays, emphasizing that big plays start with the little ones, Holgorsen noted that improved blocking on the edge could be a key ingredient in turning those routine gains into explosive plays this fall.
Equally important, if not more so than the wide receivers, to an improved passing game is the quarterback. Holgorsen made it clear that this area is in good hands, with second-year signal-caller Dylan Raiola leading the way in fall camp.
“He’s making throws that I’ve never seen before,” Holgorsen said of Raiola, high praise from a coach who has sent five quarterbacks to the NFL in his career. With Raiola aiming to be the next, the comment is encouraging to say the least.
The final topic Holgorsen touched on regarding the wideouts was the recent visit from former receiver-turned-NFL star Nathaniel “Tank” Dell, who played under Holgorsen at Houston. Calling Dell “family,” Holgorsen said the surprise trip to Lincoln wasn’t just for watching practice, as Dell also took time to speak with the receiver group ahead of the 2025 season.
One player who especially benefited was sophomore Jacory Barney Jr. Holgorsen has often compared Barney to Dell in terms of size, speed, and playing style, and said the two “hit it off” immediately. He believes Barney gained confidence from the exchange, calling it “Jacory’s best week of practice since I’ve been here” and noting that Dell’s advice is already “translating into how he’s playing.”
When all was said and done, explosiveness, depth, and confidence all emerged as defining traits for Nebraska’s wide receiver group this fall. The addition of proven playmakers, combined with a deep rotation of contributors, has given the offense more ways to stretch the field than in recent years. Just as importantly, the group’s growing confidence, fueled by steady quarterback play, Holgorsen’s guidance, and mentorship moments like Tank Dell’s visit, has created a sense of momentum heading into the season.
If that combination continues to build, Nebraska’s receivers could become one of the Big Ten’s most dynamic units in 2025, capable of changing games and redefining the Huskers’ offensive identity this fall. While ultimately this group has a lot to prove, from the comments made by their offensive coordinator, Nebraska's wide receivers are in a good place just two weeks away from the first game of the 2025 season.
