Big Ten Adjusting Onside Kick Officiating Following Michigan-Minnesota Ending
The ending of the Michigan-Minnesota contest has resulted in serious changes from the Big Ten Conference moving forward.
The Big Ten will be adjusting how it officiates onside kicks after the ending of the Minnesota-Michigan contest on Saturday that ended in a 27-24 victory for the Wolverines after a furious comeback by the Gophers. After trailing for most of the contest, Minnesota attempted an onside kick with 1:37 remaining in regulation. The Gophers appeared to recover the attempt.
The officials then ruled a successful recovery for Minnesota, which would have given the Gophers possession with over 90 seconds remaining in the contest. However, the on-field officials ruled that Minnesota's Matt Kingsbury was offside, forcing a re-kick and ended the contest after a Michigan recovery.
Following the contest, the Big Ten did not acknowledge that the original call was incorrect. The conference did change their lineup for future onside kicks, as the Big Ten announced that officiating crews will now position the line judge and head line judge "on the restraining line of the kicking team." The Big Ten added that this change "thereby puts multiple officials in the best position to consistently make the correct judgement." The change, first reported by ESPN, was approved by the NCAA.
The Big Ten noted in its statement that offside penalties are not reviewable by replay. Minnesota was happy with the change, although the result was not what the Gophers had wanted.
"We submitted the play to the Big Ten Coordinator of Officials for review," Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said in a statement. "The Coordinator informed us the play was too tight to flag. We credit the Big Ten Conference for recognizing the need to make this change to ensure accurate calls in the future."
For Big Ten teams hoping to find success in onside recoveries from the new officiating positions, it would behoove the kicking team to surprise their opponents in a less-obvious scenario. According to Advanced Analytics, teams kicking in an expected onside kick position have a success rate below 20% compared to a 60% success rate in an "unexpected" position.
For Nebraska fans, they are likely less hesitant to try a "surprise onside" considering the success of their last few attempts from the Scott Frost era:
The new Big Ten policies are set in place beginning for the upcoming week of action. The first Big Ten matchup for week six of college football begins Friday night as Michigan State travels to Oregon. Saturday's slate includes several key conference matchups, including Iowa visiting No. 3 Ohio State, No. 10 Michigan visiting Washington, and Rutgers battling Nebraska.
