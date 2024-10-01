Nebraska Football 4-Star Commit: 'Many Schools Trying to Get Me to Flip'
Nebraska football has benefited from multiple flips in recent cycles. Last year it was five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, and this year has included four-star wide receiver Isaiah Mozee.
But others are trying to get Husker commits to go the other direction.
Bryson Webber is a 2025 four-star cornerback from Ridge Point High School in Missouri, City Texas. Webber committed to Nebraska in July, and recently updated his recruitment with HuskerMax.
“Nebraska has definitely made me feel comfortable and confident in my commitment since doing so. Communication has definitely been big,” Webber said.
As for how locked in he is on his commitment to coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers, Webber sounds like the door isn't completely closed to other opportunities.
“Many schools have still been hitting me up trying to get me to flip,“ Webber said. “I think there is enough at Nebraska for me to stay but hopefully within the next month I plan to make my final decision and lockdown with Nebraska.”
Webber has been on a visit to Big 12 country but does plan on visiting Lincoln as well.
“I recently just came back from the Baylor and BYU game and may go to other schools games as time goes on,” Webber said. “I plan to visit during (Nebraska's) Wisconsin game later in the year.”
Should Webber stay all in on Nebraska, he's confident in what the 2025 class will bring with them to Lincoln.
“I love the recruiting class we have now and feel like we all have a bond,” Webber said. ”I feel like with this next class we definitely have an impact coming into next year both offensively and defensively.”
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.