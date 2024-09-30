Nebraska Football Recruiting: Cornhusker Commit Working On 4-Star TE Teammate
As Nebraska football rounds out the 2025 class and looks to 2026, current commits are also trying to get more talent to pick a future in Lincoln.
Three-star wide receiver Tanner Terch is one such commit. He has been attempting to peer recruit a teammate of his at Heritage High School in Littleton, Colorado.
“My teammate Tanner mentions it every once and a while,” four-star tight end Camden Jensen told HuskerMax. ”He’s all in on the Cornhuskers. I will be considering the Cornhuskers and others as I would like to commit before my senior season.”
The 6-6 prospect was offered by the Nebraska Cornhuskers back in January, and since then has been one of the priority targets of the class. The Huskers have some tough competition for the Colorado products services.
“Florida, Nebraska, and Mizzou have been the schools that have stood out the most to me so far,” Jensen said. “Nebraska is very high on my board so far!”
Jensen would like to make a visit to Lincoln but doesn't think it will be possible this fall.
MORE: Nebraska is Number 1 in the Big Ten/Abbott Blood Drive
MORE: Nebraska Offensive Line Shows Marked Improvement in Purdue Win
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball's Lexi Rodriguez Claims First Conference Honor of Season
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Remains No. 2, Loses First Place Vote in Latest AVCA Poll
MORE: Purdue Football's Ryan Walters Compliments Nebraska Football's 'Creative' Offense
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.