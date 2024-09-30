Nebraska is Number 1 in the Big Ten/Abbott Blood Drive
In the first week of competition Nebraska is ahead in the Abbott/Big Ten Blood Drive competition. We are on top of the leaderboard with 46-and-counting blood donations logged. There is $1 Million Dollars on the line for the winning school to advance student or community health.
Students, alumni and fans can donate blood on behalf of Nebraska at blood centers across the country; donation totals will be tracked live at BigTen.Org/Abbott throughout the campaign.
Participants receive a free one-month subscription to B1G+ streaming service and are entered to win two tickets and a trip to the Big Ten Football Championship Game.
The competition comes at a time when the U.S. is experiencing one of the biggest blood shortages in a generation, in part due to the fact that the number of younger donors has declined sharply in recent years. The initiative aims to inspire young people to become life-long donors to ensure a stable blood supply, especially as older adults become unable to donate.
The X's and O's
"The We Give Blood Drive" blood donation competition will run during the college football season, from Sept. 26 through Dec. 6, with the winner announced at the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 7 in Indianapolis.
Let's show the Big 10 that when we say Go Big RED! we mean it. Follow the leaderboard at this link and let's stay in the lead. You can sign up to donate here.
This article will be updated every Monday throughout the season to track our progress to $1 Million dollars and the number of lives saved.
