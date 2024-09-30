All Huskers

Nebraska Volleyball's Lexi Rodriguez Claims First Conference Honor of Season

Nebraska volleyball's Lexi Rodriguez added to her lofty collection of Big Ten honors Monday, earning the conference's defensive player of the week award for the first time in 2024.

Austin Jacobsen

Aug 30, 2023; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers libero Lexi Rodriguez (8) smiles after the Cornhuskers scored against the Omaha Mavericks during the third set at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Lexi Rodriguez will need to continue to make more room on her awards shelves.

Nebraska volleyball's senior libero claimed her first conference honor of the season on Monday, earning the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Week following two stellar performances to open up the Huskers' conference play.

As noted by the Big Ten Conference, Rodriguez finished with a season-high 20 digs against UCLA on Friday night then followed up with 13 digs in a sweep of No. 20 USC on Sunday. The performance aided the Huskers in holding both the Bruins and Trojans to season-low hitting percentages.

The senior from Illinois averaged nearly five digs per set, good for second in the Big Ten in the opening week of conference play. While Rodriguez' play on the court was signficant, her ability to play through an emotional Sunday match shined when reuinted with former teammate Ally Batenhorst. The Husker senior knew leading into the second match of Big Ten play would be an emotional ride.

During Sunday's pregame introductions, Rodriguez - accompanied by fellow senior Kennadi Orr and sophomore Harper Murray - gave their usual volleyball toss to Batenhorst, striding over to the opposing side of the court and greeting the former Husker with a hug.

Rodriguez's play continues to shine on her bright career filled with numerous conference honors, as this week's award is her sixth time winning the weekly distinction. The libero had previously claimed defensive honors in 2021 twice, 2022 once, and twice in 2023. This is her first time earning the weekly award in the month of September.

The senior aims to keep her honors coming throughout the season, having been named an AVCA All-American each of her first three seasons in Lincoln including first-team recognition in 2021 and 2023, while being placed a second-team All-American in 2022.

Lexi Rodriguez passes the ball from the Husker sideline, nearly avoiding assistant coach, Jalen Reyes. / Amarillo Mullen

The Huskers have garnered five conference weekly honors so far this season, taking the defensive player of the week award for the second time after Rebekah Allick's season-opening honor on Sept. 2. Bergen Reilly has claimed two Setter of the Week awards on Sept. 2 and Sept. 16.

No. 2 Nebraska continues conference play facing Illinois on Thursday. First serve from Champaign is set for 6 p.m. CDT on FS1.

