Big Ten Football Game of the Week: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Indiana
The stakes couldn’t be higher for the Big Ten showdown Saturday between No. 5 Indiana and No. 2 Ohio State at Ohio Stadium. What seemed like a routine matchup in the preseason has evolved into a marquee game with conference championship implications, playoff consequences, and the rare chance for Indiana to rewrite its football history.
For decades, Indiana football was an afterthought in the Big Ten — a program mired in mediocrity and mostly outright futility. But this season, under the leadership of quarterback Kurtis Rourke and head coach Curt Cignetti, the Hoosiers have stunned the college football world, racing to a perfect 10-0 record and earning their highest ranking by far in the College Football Playoff era.
Their success marks their best season since 1967, when they shared the Big Ten title with Purdue and Minnesota. The Hoosiers are now on the brink of a historic opportunity: A win against the Buckeyes and another victory over Purdue would clinch Indiana’s first-ever trip to the Big Ten Championship Game.
Standing in their way is Ohio State, the gold standard of the conference and perennial playoff contender. The Buckeyes have recovered from a heartbreaking 32-31 loss to now-No. 1 Oregon earlier this season to firmly position themselves for a shot at the CFP.
Ohio State boasts a 28-game winning streak against Indiana, the longest active streak in Division I football. Over the last 70-plus years, the Hoosiers' only wins in the series have come in 1987 and 1988.
This year’s Buckeye team, led by a potent offense and a defense that has grown more formidable as the season progressed, represents the toughest regular-season test the Hoosiers will face. For the Hosiers, it’s their lone matchup against a ranked opponent this year, providing a chance to validate their Cinderella story on the national stage.
The game isn’t just pivotal for the Big Ten race; it also shapes the College Football Playoff picture. If Ohio State wins out, the Buckeyes will secure a rematch with Oregon in the conference title game. If Indiana pulls off the upset, it will be the most significant win in program history and might throw the playoff race into chaos.
For now, the Hoosiers and Buckeyes both understand the gravity of what awaits in Columbus. It’s not just a game; it’s a battle for respect, redemption and a place in history.
