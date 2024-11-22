How Wisconsin Nearly Upset Oregon: Should Nebraska Football Be Concerned?
Nebraska is in for a challenge on Saturday.
The Huskers need to beat Wisconsin to secure bowl eligibility and end their four-game losing streak. However, beating the Badgers might be tougher than was originally thought. Wisconsin put the college football world on notice with its performance last week.
Wisconsin came painfully close to pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the season, narrowly losing 16-13 to the top-ranked Oregon Ducks at Camp Randall Stadium. Oregon, playing its eighth straight game without a bye, appeared worn down, while Wisconsin, fresh off a bye week, played with confidence and physicality.
Oregon started strong, taking a 6-0 lead in the first quarter with two field goals, but Wisconsin responded in the second. Braedyn Locke’s late touchdown pass to Will Pauling capped a 75-yard drive and sent the Badgers into halftime with a 10-6 lead. The Wisconsin defense held firm in the third quarter, limiting Oregon’s offense while the Badgers added a field goal to extend their lead to 13-6.
The fourth quarter proved decisive. Oregon leaned on its rushing attack, with Jordan James scoring an 11-yard touchdown to tie the game. A late field goal gave the Ducks the lead, and their defense made a crucial interception in the final two minutes to preserve the win.
Despite the loss, Wisconsin’s effort was impressive. The Badgers outplayed Oregon in stretches, thanks to a well-prepared defense that kept the Ducks out of sync. Wisconsin’s time-consuming drives, particularly in the third quarter, kept Oregon’s offense off the field and allowed the Badgers to stay in control.
For Nebraska, this game serves as a clear warning. Wisconsin is far better than its .500 record suggests, and the Badgers' performance against Oregon shows they can challenge top-tier opponents. The Huskers need to be ready for Wisconsin’s physical running game and disruptive defense, which forced Oregon into key mistakes. To avoid a similar fate, Nebraska must approach this game with focus and execute effectively on both sides of the ball.
If the Badgers can nearly topple Oregon, they’re certainly capable of giving Nebraska all it can handle. The Huskers will need to bring their best to emerge with a victory.
