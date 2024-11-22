All Huskers

McMaster's Big Ten Football Power Rankings After Week 12

Matt McMaster has released his latest set of Big Ten Football Power Rankings.

Matt McMaster

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) scrambles out of the pocket during the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6.
Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) scrambles out of the pocket during the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
18. Purdue (1-9, 0-7 Big Ten) [Last Week: 18]

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters.
Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters looks down field Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, during the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Penn State Nittany Lions won 49-10. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So bad at football that I can’t put it into words.

17. Maryland (4-6, 1-6 Big Ten) [Last Week: 15]

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) throws the ball during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knigh
Nov 16, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) throws the ball during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SECU Stadium. / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

They got waxed by Rutgers on Saturday, which begs the question: How the hell did USC lose to this team?

16. Northwestern (4-6, 2-5 Big Ten) [Last Week: 17]

Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Jack Lausch (12) takes a snap during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes
Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Jack Lausch (12) takes a snap during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. Ohio State won 31-7. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They played better than I expected against the Buckeyes but turned the ball over way too much to compete with one of the best teams in the country. They’ll have a challenge on the road to play Michigan this week.

15. Michigan State (4-6, 2-5 Big Ten) [Last Week: 12]

Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial
Nov 16, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Michigan State’s performance varies from week to week, and it all comes down to its young quarterback. Unsurprisingly, Bret Bielema, the genius that he is, figured out how to attack Aiden Chiles. The Spartans are on a disappointing three-game skid, but an easy matchup against the Boilermakers and a good performance against Rutgers in two weeks can make them bowl eligible.

14. Nebraska (5-5, 2-5 Big Ten) [Last Week: 10]

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Dante Dowdell (23) jumps over Southern California Trojans safety Zion Branch (8) during the
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Dante Dowdell (23) jumps over Southern California Trojans safety Zion Branch (8) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

What a fall from grace for the Huskers. From starting the year at 5-1, knocking at the door of the top four in the Big Ten, to four straight losses later, Nebraska is down near the cellar. Over the last six weeks, The Huskers have suffered embarrassing defeat after embarrassing defeat, and now, with two games left, a bowl berth hangs in the balance.

13. UCLA (4-6, 3-5 Big Ten) [Last Week: 11]

UCLA Bruins wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala (2) carries the ball after a catch against the Washington Huskies during the
Nov 15, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala (2) carries the ball after a catch against the Washington Huskies during the second half at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

They had a legitimate opportunity to get into the top 10 this week, but we all knew it was too good to be true. UCLA’s late-season surge stalls against the Huskies, but they are still a dangerous team with a few weeks to play.

12. USC (5-5, 3-5 Big Ten) [Last Week: 16]

Southern California Trojans cornerback Greedy Vance Jr. (21) celebrates after intercepting a pass against Nebraska Cornhusker
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Greedy Vance Jr. (21) celebrates after intercepting a pass against Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) for the game victory at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

It was one good win for the Trojans. They withstood a late-game surge from Nebraska and may have unlocked their run game. Woody Marks was incredible Saturday, running for 146 yards on 19 carries against a really good Husker defense. Jayden Maiava made some big throws in his USC starting debut, proving this offense is still potent enough to win football games.

11. Washington (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) [Last Week: 13]

Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) smiles after throwing a touchdown against the UCLA Bruins during the s
Nov 15, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) smiles after throwing a touchdown against the UCLA Bruins during the second half at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Good win against a surging UCLA team. Welcome to the postseason Huskies.

10. Michigan (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) [Last Week: 9]

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Peyton O'Leary (81) runs with the ball in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at
Nov 9, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Peyton O'Leary (81) runs with the ball in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Bye Week

9. Rutgers (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten) [Last Week: 14]

Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Shaquan Loyal (6) celebrates with teammates during the second half against the Marylan
Nov 16, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Shaquan Loyal (6) celebrates with teammates during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

From the ashes, a phoenix will rise. Rutgers is the Big Ten’s phoenix. This team was dead to rights and destined to squander a great 4-0 start. But somehow Greg Schiano restored the passion within this team and willed them to impressive back to back wins.

8. Iowa (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) [Last Week: 6]

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) after a score in
Nov 8, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz shakes hands with Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) after a score in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Despite having a bye week, the Hawkeyes fell in the rankings after it was announced that starting quarterback Brendan Sullivan was out for the year with an injury. The Hawkeyes looked a lot better committing to the run with Sullivan behind center, but they will now have to once again look for answers at quarterback.

7. Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) [Last Week: 8]

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Braedyn Locke (18) during the game against the Oregon Ducks at Camp Randall Stadium.
Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Braedyn Locke (18) during the game against the Oregon Ducks at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

It was a hell of an effort, but they let a massive win slip through their fingers. They had everything they needed to win that game but could not succeed. And it ultimately cost their offensive coordinator, Phil Longo, his job.

6. Minnesota (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) [Last Week: 5]

Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Marcus Major (24) scores on a touchdown reception during the second half against the Ru
Nov 9, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Marcus Major (24) scores on a touchdown reception during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Bye Week

5. Illinois (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) [Last Week: 7]

Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial
Nov 16, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium. / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Great game from the Illini. The run game was powerful, Luke Altmyer returned to early season form and the defense, especially the line, was dominant. Illinois is simply a good football team. They aren’t great, and lack superstar playmakers. But they’re talented and well coached.

4. Penn State (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 4]

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Amin Vanover (15) celebrates after sacking Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne
Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Amin Vanover (15) celebrates after sacking Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, during the NCAA football game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Penn State Nittany Lions won 49-10. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was another dominant victory over a bad team. I know I sound like a broken record, but my opinion of this program and its ranking will not change until it beats one of the top dogs of the Big Ten.

3. Indiana (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 3]

Indiana's Elijah Sarratt (13) catches a touchdown during the Indiana versus Michigan football game at Memorial Stadium.
Indiana's Elijah Sarratt (13) catches a touchdown during the Indiana versus Michigan football game at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Enjoyed a bye week preparing for the biggest game in program history this Saturday when they go on the road to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

2. Ohio State (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 2]

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard calls out the defense during a game against the Northwestern Wildcats.
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard calls out the defense during a game against the Northwestern Wildcats. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No change for the Buckeyes. They got a dominant win over a lesser opponent as was expected of them. Hopefully, for OSU, it got them ready for what will be what I think is their biggest game of the season against the No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers.

1. Oregon (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 1]

Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) celebrates with fans following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers.
Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) celebrates with fans following the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

It was a tough win in the ultimate trap game environment. Wisconsin isn’t one of the top-tier teams in the Big Ten, but they’re no slouch. Winning a night game at Camp Randall, regardless of the quality of the football team, is difficult. Despite being victorious by three points as 13-point favorites, I lost no confidence in the Ducks. They’ll be ready to go for the Big Ten Championship game in a couple of weeks.

