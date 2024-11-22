McMaster's Big Ten Football Power Rankings After Week 12
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Maryland Terrapins
- Northwestern Wildcats
- Michigan State Spartans
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- UCLA Bruins
- USC Trojans
- Washington Huskies
- Michigan Wolverines
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Oregon Ducks
Matt McMaster has released his latest set of Big Ten Football Power Rankings.
18. Purdue (1-9, 0-7 Big Ten) [Last Week: 18]
So bad at football that I can’t put it into words.
17. Maryland (4-6, 1-6 Big Ten) [Last Week: 15]
They got waxed by Rutgers on Saturday, which begs the question: How the hell did USC lose to this team?
16. Northwestern (4-6, 2-5 Big Ten) [Last Week: 17]
They played better than I expected against the Buckeyes but turned the ball over way too much to compete with one of the best teams in the country. They’ll have a challenge on the road to play Michigan this week.
15. Michigan State (4-6, 2-5 Big Ten) [Last Week: 12]
Michigan State’s performance varies from week to week, and it all comes down to its young quarterback. Unsurprisingly, Bret Bielema, the genius that he is, figured out how to attack Aiden Chiles. The Spartans are on a disappointing three-game skid, but an easy matchup against the Boilermakers and a good performance against Rutgers in two weeks can make them bowl eligible.
14. Nebraska (5-5, 2-5 Big Ten) [Last Week: 10]
What a fall from grace for the Huskers. From starting the year at 5-1, knocking at the door of the top four in the Big Ten, to four straight losses later, Nebraska is down near the cellar. Over the last six weeks, The Huskers have suffered embarrassing defeat after embarrassing defeat, and now, with two games left, a bowl berth hangs in the balance.
13. UCLA (4-6, 3-5 Big Ten) [Last Week: 11]
They had a legitimate opportunity to get into the top 10 this week, but we all knew it was too good to be true. UCLA’s late-season surge stalls against the Huskies, but they are still a dangerous team with a few weeks to play.
12. USC (5-5, 3-5 Big Ten) [Last Week: 16]
It was one good win for the Trojans. They withstood a late-game surge from Nebraska and may have unlocked their run game. Woody Marks was incredible Saturday, running for 146 yards on 19 carries against a really good Husker defense. Jayden Maiava made some big throws in his USC starting debut, proving this offense is still potent enough to win football games.
11. Washington (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) [Last Week: 13]
Good win against a surging UCLA team. Welcome to the postseason Huskies.
10. Michigan (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) [Last Week: 9]
Bye Week
9. Rutgers (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten) [Last Week: 14]
From the ashes, a phoenix will rise. Rutgers is the Big Ten’s phoenix. This team was dead to rights and destined to squander a great 4-0 start. But somehow Greg Schiano restored the passion within this team and willed them to impressive back to back wins.
8. Iowa (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) [Last Week: 6]
Despite having a bye week, the Hawkeyes fell in the rankings after it was announced that starting quarterback Brendan Sullivan was out for the year with an injury. The Hawkeyes looked a lot better committing to the run with Sullivan behind center, but they will now have to once again look for answers at quarterback.
7. Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) [Last Week: 8]
It was a hell of an effort, but they let a massive win slip through their fingers. They had everything they needed to win that game but could not succeed. And it ultimately cost their offensive coordinator, Phil Longo, his job.
6. Minnesota (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) [Last Week: 5]
Bye Week
5. Illinois (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) [Last Week: 7]
Great game from the Illini. The run game was powerful, Luke Altmyer returned to early season form and the defense, especially the line, was dominant. Illinois is simply a good football team. They aren’t great, and lack superstar playmakers. But they’re talented and well coached.
4. Penn State (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 4]
It was another dominant victory over a bad team. I know I sound like a broken record, but my opinion of this program and its ranking will not change until it beats one of the top dogs of the Big Ten.
3. Indiana (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 3]
Enjoyed a bye week preparing for the biggest game in program history this Saturday when they go on the road to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.
2. Ohio State (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 2]
No change for the Buckeyes. They got a dominant win over a lesser opponent as was expected of them. Hopefully, for OSU, it got them ready for what will be what I think is their biggest game of the season against the No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers.
1. Oregon (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 1]
It was a tough win in the ultimate trap game environment. Wisconsin isn’t one of the top-tier teams in the Big Ten, but they’re no slouch. Winning a night game at Camp Randall, regardless of the quality of the football team, is difficult. Despite being victorious by three points as 13-point favorites, I lost no confidence in the Ducks. They’ll be ready to go for the Big Ten Championship game in a couple of weeks.
