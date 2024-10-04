Big Ten Football Game of the Week: Washington vs. No. 10 Michigan
The last time that Michigan and Washington played each other on the football field, there was a national championship on the line.
Fast forward to Saturday, and the two teams are now conference opponents playing in what could be the start of a new rivalry. No. 10 Michigan is clearly not the team it was nine months ago, but it is still the best team that Washington has seen so far this year.
The Huskies are also a shell of what they were last season. New coach Jedd Fisch is going against fellow new head coach Sherrone Moore for the Wolverines. Seemingly everything about this matchup has changed since that national championship clash.
Both team’s offenses are also very different. The Huskies are led by Will Rogers, an experienced quarterback, who started countless SEC games at Mississippi State. The Wolverines have big quarterback problems, bouncing between Davis Warren and Alex Orji. Warren is a more capable passer but has struggled with turnovers this year. Orji brings a running threat that Warren does not, but Michigan can barely pass the ball when he is in the game.
One of the biggest advantages for Washington in this game is its home crowd. Husky Stadium is one of the most intimidating places to play in the country. Their crowd will be fired up for a chance to get revenge on the team that prevented them from winning the national title.
Michigan's victory over USC may have saved their season, but losing to Washington would undo the progress that the Wolverines made from that victory. On the other hand, the Huskies would gain everything from a win like this. It would be a building block for Fisch and his effort to rebuild the program after the departure of its championship foundation.
While there are a few other interesting matchups in college football this weekend, do not overlook this game. It could quietly end up being the most interesting game of the weekend.
