I-80 Club: What Will We Learn About Nebraska the Next Two Weeks?

What a week it turned into for Jack Mitchell! He and Josh Peterson talk about the Royals then dive into the success of the Indiana Hoosiers. Plus Nebraska and Rutgers coming up.

Jack Mitchell, Josh Peterson

What a week it turned into for Jack Mitchell! He talks about how the Royals have completely upended his schedule and how their success in 2014 and 2015 affected him as a fan.

Then, he and Josh Peterson discuss one of the biggest stories in CFB: The Indiana Hoosiers. Why is their success bothering so many people? Are they as good as people think? What if Nebraska is 5-1 and they're 6-0?

They also dive into the Rutgers matchup and unpack the importance of the next two games. Is there that big of a difference between 1-1 and 2-0? What would the latter mean for the final games of the year? At the end of the pod, they announce plans for the basketball season!

