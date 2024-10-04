I-80 Club: What Will We Learn About Nebraska the Next Two Weeks?
What a week it turned into for Jack Mitchell! He talks about how the Royals have completely upended his schedule and how their success in 2014 and 2015 affected him as a fan.
Then, he and Josh Peterson discuss one of the biggest stories in CFB: The Indiana Hoosiers. Why is their success bothering so many people? Are they as good as people think? What if Nebraska is 5-1 and they're 6-0?
They also dive into the Rutgers matchup and unpack the importance of the next two games. Is there that big of a difference between 1-1 and 2-0? What would the latter mean for the final games of the year? At the end of the pod, they announce plans for the basketball season!
