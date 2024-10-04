Leyla Blackwell Delivers for Nebraska Volleyball in Sweep of Illinois
No Andi Jackson. No problem.
The Nebraska Huskers shifted their lineup when sophomore middle blocker Jackson was ruled out with an undisclosed injury. Stepping in was Leyla Blackwell, who performed well, contributing six kills on .385 hitting and adding three blocks.
The No. 2 Huskers went on to win its 10th straight match with a 25-18, 25-22, 25-17 sweep of Illinois in front of a crowd of 4,352 on Thursday night in Champaign.
Blackwell, a former two-time All-West Coast Conference first-team selection at San Diego, has had to. make some adjustments to her new role for the Huskers. Rather than being an everyday starter, she has had to come off the bench to make her impact.
"My goals for the season are to fill whatever role, I am asked to fill," Blackwell told Nebraska Public Media. "I'm gonna try and bring a lot of energy and just be a really, really good teammate across the board in whatever way I can."
So far this season, Blackwell's two best matches have been against Illinois and The Citadel.
In 2023 with the Toreros, Blackwell averaged 2.25 kills and 1.24 blocks per set across 91 sets. She also brings NCAA Tournament experience, having helped lead San Diego to the Final Four in 2022, where they lost to Texas, who went on to win the first of two National Championships.
Nebraska marks Blackwell's third college stop, having previously played at Indiana, averaging 1.46 kills per set.
Up next, the Huskers will face Iowa on Sunday at 2 p.m. CDT at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The game will be broadcast on Nebraska Public Media with radio coverage from the Husker Sports Network.
