Nebraska Football Preview: Rutgers
Homecoming week is here for the Nebraska football team and the numerous alumni returning to their old stomping grounds could very well see a good ole classic slobberknocker between the Huskers and Rutgers Saturday afternoon in Memorial Stadium.
Despite coming off a heart-breaking overtime loss to No. 24 Illinois, in which old demons from previous years reared its head, NU fought off an ugly and sluggish first half to steam past Purdue 28-10. That loss proved to be the straw that broke the camel’s back for former Purdue offensive coordinator and Texas Tech legend Graham Harrell who was fired the next day.
The Scarlet Knights, who are one of five teams left unbeaten in the conference, should prove to be a more formidable opponent bringing one of the most potent rushing attacks into Lincoln while playing an aggressive and scrappy brand of football that has earned them wins over preseason ACC darkhorse Virginia Tech and defending national runner-up Washington in a 21-18 thriller last Friday. Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano is in the midst of his second stint in New Jersey and has the Scarlet Knights rolling in his fifth season back in charge.
“There’s lots of coaches who are regarded as the best coaches in college football. Not many could do what he’s done. Speaking as a guy who won at Temple, you go win at Rutgers, not many people have won there,” NU coach Matt Rhule said. “He won at a high level and he came back and he’s winning on a high level. He’s a great football coach zero point blank. He’s a great builder. He’s elevated that entire university. I have the utmost respect for him. When he speaks, I listen. I just have a lot of respect for him.”
Here’s all you need to know ahead of Nebraska’s homecoming test Saturday afternoon.
How to Follow Along
Matchup: Nebraska (4-1, 1-1 B1G) vs. Rutgers (4-0, 1-0 B1G)
Line: Nebraska (-7), 41.5 O/U (BetMGM)
Where: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE
Time: 3 p.m. CDT
TV: FS1
Broadcast Crew: Alex Faust (PxP) and Robert Smith (Color)
Radio: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Rutgers Scout
Head Coach: Greg Schiano | 5th / 16th season at Rutgers | 91-95 College HC Record | 2006 Big East Coach of the Year, Eddie Robinson Coach OTY (2006), George Munger Award (2006), Walter Camp Coach OTY (2006).
2023 Record: 7-6 (3-6 B1G, 5th B1G East) | All-B1G Second-Team selection (Coaches & Media), One All-B1G Third Team selection (Media), 11 All-B1G Honorable Mentions | W, 31-24 vs. Miami in Pinstripe Bowl.
All-Time Series: 6-0 Nebraska (2022 last meeting, 14-13 NU)
Fun Fact: Saturday's game is the only scheduled college game this season matching head coaches with NFL head coaching experience. Nebraska coach Matt Rhule led the Carolina Panthers for three seasons, and Rutgers coach Greg Schiano was the head coach of the Tampa Buccaneers for two seasons.
Key Returners: Kyle Monangai, RB, Sr. (Preseason All-B1G) | Samuel Brown V, RB, Jr. | Christian Dremel, WR, Sr. | Ian Strong, WR, Soph. | Mohamed Toure, LB, Sr. | Flip Dixon, DB, Sr. | Shaquan Loyal, DB, Sr. | Desmond Igbinsosun, DB, Sr. | Tyreem Powell, LB, Sr. | Aaron Lewis, DL, Sr. | Wesley Bailey, DL, Sr. | Robert Longerbeam, DB, Sr. | Jai Patel, PK, Jr. | Hollin Pierce, OL, Sr. | Byran Felter, OL, Sr. | Gus Zilinskas, OL, Sr. | Kwabena Asamoah, OL, Jr. | Tyler Needham, OL, Sr.
Key Additions: Dymere Miller, WR, Sr. (Monmouth) | Athan Kaliakmanis, QB, Sr. (Minnesota) | Malcolm Ray, DL, Sr. (Florida State) | Shedrick Rhodes, OT, R-Jr. (Ohio).
Key Departures: Max Melton, DB (Arizona Cardinals, 2nd Rd.) | Gavin Winsatt, QB (Kentucky) | Isaiah Washington, WR (Eligibility) | JaQua Jackson, WR (Eligibility) | Deion Jennings, LB (Eligibility).
Outlook: A veteran team who were a trendy preseason pick to finish inside the top half of the Big Ten, Rutgers enters Saturday with a huge opportunity to cement itself as a ranked team with a victory. Let’s be real, Nebraska has much more at stake than the Scarlet Knights. Part of that has to do with the historical reputation of each program, but the Huskers have never lost to Rutgers and a win on Saturday would go a long ways in easing the path to a bowl game for the first time since 2016. Plus, a win to start a three-game stretch that sees Nebraska face three unbeaten teams will certainly help.
However, NU will have to stop a rushing attack that averages 237.8 yards per game which is third in the conference and 12th overall in the country. Plus, the offense is producing over 420 yards per game thanks to preseason All-B1G running back Kyle Monangai. Selected to the All-Big Ten second team last season after rushing for over 1,200 yards, the returning senior is on pace to surpass that mark with 589 yards through four contests with an average of 6.1 yards per carry and six scores. That’s 32% of Rutger’s all purpose yards, so limiting Monangai is the obvious key.
Second-year offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca grabbed a familiar name from the transfer portal to boost the quarterback room in the offseason. Having spent time together at Minnesota, Athan Kaliakmanis transferred to Jersey and earned the starting spot over incumbent starter Gavin Winsatt who left for Kentucky. Kaliakmanis been efficient in a run-heavy scheme throwing for 761 yards on 61.5% passing with seven touchdowns compared to one interception.
Three receivers have double-digit catches for the Scarlet Knights’ receiving core including a team-leading 227 yards and one touchdown from Monmouth transfer Dymere Miller. Ian Strong has 186 yards and one score on the season while tight end Kenny Fletcher has a team-high 16 catches and 122 yards with two big-man touchdowns.
Rutgers carries a veteran defense in 2024, but that’s mostly in the backend. Ranked 98th in rushing defense, the Scarlet Knights allow 172.8 yards per game, which may open the opportunity for Nebraska to use its running back depth to grind down the defense and spring open holes. Although, star freshman Dylan Raiola will have his work cut out for him against a pass defense that’s allowed only 179.5 yards per game which is top 40 in the nation.
Despite those inefficiencies against the run, RU has developed a bend, but don’t break defense once teams reach the red zone. The Scarlet Knights lead the Big Ten and are No. 2 in the country in red zone defense allowing teams to score on only 54.5% of its possessions that reach the red zone.
That trait was highlighted last week in Rutger’s 21-18 win over Washington as the Huskies gained 222 more yards and seven more first downs, but converted only two of five red zone chances into points.
“I think they are in the top two or three. They convert third downs 51 percent. They have 33 minutes in time possession. They are top 10 in red zone defense. Washington had a ton of yards, but they were one for five for touchdowns in the red zone,” Rhule said. “Even the touchdown we scored, we had to go on fourth and inches to get it in. So, for us we are throwing the ball around decently. Can we get the tough yards? Can we get the fourth and one? Can we get the third and one without everything having to be a speed sweep? Can we line up and knock them back and go and get that yard. We need to look at the things that we are not doing well. So it’s hard tough yards that I am anxious to see.”
Nebraska has been favored in every game this season and that trend has continued with NU being a seven-point favorite going into Saturday. Everyone knows the Huskers putrid record in one-score games and you can’t help but feel like this will be another close one, especially with the style of play Rutgers has. Similar to Illinois, the Scarlet Knights will want to run the ball and grind down the Blackshirts, but the skill positions aren’t nearly as talented as the Illini. Can Nebraska make the plays down the strech that they didn’t against Illinois? Saturday will tell that story, but plenty of narratives will come out of this result, win or lose.
