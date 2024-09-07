All Huskers

Big Ten Football Week 2 Capsules: Indiana Routs Western Illinois, Northwestern Drops Lakeside Thriller to Duke

Nebraska football is one of 16 Big Ten teams in action this week. Follow along for results from every game.

Kaleb Henry

Sep 6, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Ke'Shawn Williams (5) runs the ball while Western Illinois Leathernecks defensive lineman Jalen Riven (5) defends in the second half at Memorial Stadium.
Sep 6, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Ke'Shawn Williams (5) runs the ball while Western Illinois Leathernecks defensive lineman Jalen Riven (5) defends in the second half at Memorial Stadium. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Big Ten Conference went 17-1 in the first week of the season, with the lone loss coming as Minnesota missed a last-second field goal against North Carolina. How every team is doing in week two is below.

Friday

Western Illinois Leathernecks running back Cameren Smith (25) runs the ball while Indiana Hoosiers defensive defends in the
Sep 6, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Western Illinois Leathernecks running back Cameren Smith (25) runs the ball while Indiana Hoosiers defensive defends in the second half at Memorial Stadium. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Indiana 77, Western Illinois 3

The Hoosiers improve to 2-0 on a massive blowout of the Leathernecks. The 77 points are a single-game record for Indiana, surpassing the 76 points scored against Franklin College in 1901.

IU quarterback Kurtis Rourke threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns, wide receivers Elijay Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr. both eclipsed 130 receiving yards, and running back Justice Ellison rushed for 117 yards and a pair of scores.

Duke Blue Devils linebacker Tre Freeman (12) tries to tackle Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Mike Wright (5) during the fi
Sep 6, 2024; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Tre Freeman (12) tries to tackle Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Mike Wright (5) during the first half at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium. / David Banks-Imagn Images

Duke 26, Northwestern 20 (2OT)

A fourth-down heave from Wildcat quarterback Mike Wright to Frank Covey IV in the end zone missed the mark as Northwestern fell to 1-1 with a double-overtime loss to Duke. The Wildcats did lead 10-7 at halftime then 13-10 in the fourth quarter, but the Blue Devils got a field goal with 14 seconds remaining to send the game to overtime.

Wright finished 20-for-36 passing for 158 yards, with one interception and no touchdowns. Wildcat running back Cam Porter had 93 yards rushing on 16 carries, including two touchdowns.

Saturday

No. 10 Michigan (1-0) vs. No. 3 Texas (1-0) at 11 a.m. CDT on FOX

No. 8 Penn State (1-0) vs. Bowling Green (1-0) at 11 a.m. CDT on BTN

Minnesota (0-1) vs. Rhode Island (1-0) at 11 a.m. CDT on Peacock

Rutgers (1-0) vs. Akron (0-1) at 11 a.m. CDT on BTN

No. 21 Iowa (1-0) vs. Iowa State (1-0) at 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS/Paramount+

Maryland (1-0) vs Michigan State (1-0) at 2:30 p.m. CDT on BTN

Washington (1-0) vs. Eastern Michigan (1-0) at 2:30 p.m. CDT on BTN

Wisconsin (1-0) vs. South Dakota (1-0) at 2:30 p.m. CDT on FS1

Illnois (1-0) vs. No. 19 Kansas (1-0) at 6 p.m. CDT on FS1

No. 2 Ohio State (1-0) vs. Western Michigan (0-1) at 6:30 p.m. CDT on BTN

Nebraska (1-0) vs. Colorado (1-0) at 6:30 p.m. CDT on NBC/Peacock

No. 7 Oregon (1-0) vs Boise State (1-0) at 9 p.m. CDT on Peacock

No. 13 USC (1-0) vs. Utah State (1-0) at 10 p.m. CDT on BTN

Purdue and UCLA are not in action this week.

MORE: McMaster's Keys to the Game: Nebraska Football vs. Colorado

MORE: Jimmy Horn Jr. is Colorado's Secret Superstar

MORE: Nick Saban: Nebraska Football's Dylan Raiola 'Didn't Play Like a Freshman'

MORE: Predicting the College Football Playoffs: Thinking Through Some (Mostly) Unintended Consequences

MORE: The Sunday Morning Quarterback Crew is Unanimously Predicting a Husker Victory vs. Colorado

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football