Big Ten Football Week 2 Capsules: Indiana Routs Western Illinois, Northwestern Drops Lakeside Thriller to Duke
The Big Ten Conference went 17-1 in the first week of the season, with the lone loss coming as Minnesota missed a last-second field goal against North Carolina. How every team is doing in week two is below.
Friday
Indiana 77, Western Illinois 3
The Hoosiers improve to 2-0 on a massive blowout of the Leathernecks. The 77 points are a single-game record for Indiana, surpassing the 76 points scored against Franklin College in 1901.
IU quarterback Kurtis Rourke threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns, wide receivers Elijay Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr. both eclipsed 130 receiving yards, and running back Justice Ellison rushed for 117 yards and a pair of scores.
Duke 26, Northwestern 20 (2OT)
A fourth-down heave from Wildcat quarterback Mike Wright to Frank Covey IV in the end zone missed the mark as Northwestern fell to 1-1 with a double-overtime loss to Duke. The Wildcats did lead 10-7 at halftime then 13-10 in the fourth quarter, but the Blue Devils got a field goal with 14 seconds remaining to send the game to overtime.
Wright finished 20-for-36 passing for 158 yards, with one interception and no touchdowns. Wildcat running back Cam Porter had 93 yards rushing on 16 carries, including two touchdowns.
Saturday
No. 10 Michigan (1-0) vs. No. 3 Texas (1-0) at 11 a.m. CDT on FOX
No. 8 Penn State (1-0) vs. Bowling Green (1-0) at 11 a.m. CDT on BTN
Minnesota (0-1) vs. Rhode Island (1-0) at 11 a.m. CDT on Peacock
Rutgers (1-0) vs. Akron (0-1) at 11 a.m. CDT on BTN
No. 21 Iowa (1-0) vs. Iowa State (1-0) at 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS/Paramount+
Maryland (1-0) vs Michigan State (1-0) at 2:30 p.m. CDT on BTN
Washington (1-0) vs. Eastern Michigan (1-0) at 2:30 p.m. CDT on BTN
Wisconsin (1-0) vs. South Dakota (1-0) at 2:30 p.m. CDT on FS1
Illnois (1-0) vs. No. 19 Kansas (1-0) at 6 p.m. CDT on FS1
No. 2 Ohio State (1-0) vs. Western Michigan (0-1) at 6:30 p.m. CDT on BTN
Nebraska (1-0) vs. Colorado (1-0) at 6:30 p.m. CDT on NBC/Peacock
No. 7 Oregon (1-0) vs Boise State (1-0) at 9 p.m. CDT on Peacock
No. 13 USC (1-0) vs. Utah State (1-0) at 10 p.m. CDT on BTN
Purdue and UCLA are not in action this week.
MORE: McMaster's Keys to the Game: Nebraska Football vs. Colorado
MORE: Jimmy Horn Jr. is Colorado's Secret Superstar
MORE: Nick Saban: Nebraska Football's Dylan Raiola 'Didn't Play Like a Freshman'
MORE: Predicting the College Football Playoffs: Thinking Through Some (Mostly) Unintended Consequences
MORE: The Sunday Morning Quarterback Crew is Unanimously Predicting a Husker Victory vs. Colorado
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.