Stukenholtz: Nebraska Football's Road Back to National Relevance
The journey was longer than usual. A winding path rather than a straight line.
It took a little more time, but it was worth it in the end.
Saturday afternoon, ahead of Nebraska-Colorado, I decided to leave the house for downtown Lincoln earlier than I usually do. Knowing that this is the most highly anticipated home game of the early season, coupled with the fact that it’s a night game, I wanted to get out and see the atmosphere. Plus, I had a couple friends from out-of-town tailgating, and I thought I’d try and go find them with the extra time I had.
Did I find either of them? We’ll get to that.
I usually park near the Capitol building. Then I’ll stroll north towards campus, eventually passing the Lied Center, reaching the South Stadium parking lot, then meandering through the crowd until I reach the media entrance at West Stadium. But with friends at McKinney’s and Lot 7 under the 9th Street bridge, I ended up working my way west and crossing 10th and then 9th on N Street and hitting the Haymarket.
While I had planned to connect with my guys, I did not anticipate the level of difficulty. Sure, I went to college here at UNL and bounced around a lot of random meetups and impromptu parties in my time, but that’s almost 20 years ago now. (Yikes.)
Nebraska football has been on a journey, too. For decades, college football and Nebraska were synonymous with one another. They were annual national championship contenders, playing in some of the biggest games every season.
Now? My kids don’t really care to watch Nebraska because they lose more often than they win, which is not nearly as fun as playing Roblox or Fortnite. The last time NU played in a bowl game, my now-third-grader had yet to start walking.
It’s been a treacherous road back to relevance. This blue-blood program has been lost in the wilderness, with brief peeks past the trees in the form of late-stage Big 12 title game appearances, a six-game Big Ten winning streak in 2012, and a 7-0 start in 2016. At times, Husker fans could almost taste consecutive weeks in the Top 25.
Alas, it’s gone bad. Really bad sometimes. Even though the road to winning can be seen in the form of former players’ stories and new coaches with success elsewhere to point to, the formula just hasn’t added up here in Lincoln lately.
This one, though, held the promise of yet another opportunity to change the narrative. Colorado, a former conference rival was coming to town. Coached by Deion Sanders, quarterbacked by Shedeur Sanders, and propelled by two-way superstar Travis Hunter, the Buffaloes beat down Nebraska in Boulder in 2023.
Win this one, especially if it’s dominant, and a lot more folks might start to pay attention.
Nebraska 28, Colorado 10. Check!
The 86k inside Memorial Stadium were electrified by a first half highlighted by the Huskers’ downhill running game and suffocating defense. Tommi Hill swiped one of the easiest pick-sixes you’ll ever see. Dante Dowdell finished off two methodical drives in the end zone. The Blackshirts sacked Shedeur four times before the half. Rahmir Johnson secured a bobbled would-be interception for a touchdown.
It was a party. And it was clear to anyone paying attention that pairing that defense with that quarterback equaled a pretty good team.
Sometimes timing is everything. Matt Rhule was available when Nebraska needed a new head coach. Dylan Raiola was about to decide on his college destination right when his dad’s alma mater needed a QB. The stars have seemingly aligned.
For me, as I made my way to the game along my alternate route, it seemed like I too was doomed to failure. Friend #1 was not at McKinney’s, nor was he answering his phone. Friend #2 was in a giant tailgate area with almost no cell service. But then I ran into one of my co-workers and his wife, an unexpected treat (mostly because I could share the embarrassing pictures I had of him as a consequence of his last-place fantasy football finish last year).
Even though that was a nice, unexpected win along the way, I was about to go 0-for-2 on connecting with my buddies pregame. I headed toward the exit, but then I miraculously caught a glimpse of him!
Long story short, we wriggled back to his group of friends and chatted for about 20 minutes. Talked about the Husker game, other games, personal stuff, it was great. Totally worth the longer walk, and well worth it for the time spent.
You know the rest. 28-10, fans storm the field, and folks in Lincoln are happy again. Like actually optimistic about this program’s future.
Not far from me on the Memorial Stadium turf as the fans are pouring out of the stands is the Raiola family. Dylan finds them, and the crowd follows. I decided I’d better follow them off the field, and I end up almost sandwiched in between Dominic Raiola and Ben Scott. Two Husker centers, a generation apart. They then see each other and share high fives and a hug on an amazing night. Circumstance and randomness brought them and I to that moment, it couldn’t have been planned.
The return to national relevance has been long, but the journey is now complete. What comes next is up to Rhule, Raiola and the rest. The team can build on this start to 2024, and it’s time for fans to rest and enjoy.
Nebraska’s back.
