WATCH: Nebraska Football Quarterback Dylan Raiola Meets with the Media Following Colorado Win

Nebraska football quarterback Dylan Raiola met with the media following a 28-10 win over Colorado Saturday.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska Football Quarterback Dylan Raiola - Post Colorado
Nebraska Football Quarterback Dylan Raiola - Post Colorado
In this story:

Nebraska football handled Colorado to the tune of a 28-10 win Saturday. Husker quarterback Dylan Raiola met with the media following the victory.

Below is a portion of what Raiola discussed.

On the atmosphere

“It was awesome. I mean, I couldn’t put it into words how special of a fanbase we have. They constantly show up for us, and I really appreciate them. It was just a lot of fun. I think the main thing was trying to breathe and relax. Take the emotion and use it for the good and just play ball. Yeah, it was fun.”

On the mood in the locker room

“Yeah, we were fired up. We know that wins are hard to get in this game, and we’re going to cherish and celebrate every one. This one meant a little more to us, with the rivalry game and things that were said last year. I’m proud of our guys. We went out there and handled what we needed to handle.”

On the offense’s physicality in setting the tone for the game

“Obviously, that’s our foundation. That’s what Husker football and this offense is built on. I couldn’t say enough about my o-line going out and covering people up and moving people off the ball. Receivers, blocking and being physical and running backs, finishing runs and making plays. It was a team win, team effort, and we’re just happy we’re 1-0 right now.”

On complimentary football

“It was great. Our defense is the best defense in the country. I believe that. Seeing it every day in practice and to be an offense with that kind of defense is special. There’s no pressure, no feeling like you’re pressing when you don’t score or don’t get points. It’s just a good, comforting feeling on the offensive side. I thought on the other end, we held up our side. I felt like we did, and I’m happy we play complimentary.”

