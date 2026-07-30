Big Ten Media Days: Washington Sets Up to be Intriguing Matchup for Huskers

The Washington Huskies are heading into its third season in the Big Ten Conference and Head Coach Jedd Fisch views his 2026 team very highly going into fall camp.

For a game that already is very intruiging on paper, Fisch's comments on Thursday during Big Ten Media Days elevates how important the game between Nebraska and Washington could be on Halloween in Lincoln.

What Will the Huskies Look Like in 2026

Offense

Washington is coming off a 9-4 season, finishing fifth in the Big Ten and returns nearly 70 percent of its production from 2025. The one returnee that stands out is, of course, junior quarterback Demond Williams Jr.

"We have an elite quarterback in Demond Williams," Fisch said at the podium on Thursday. "As good of a player as Demond is, his leadership is even better, the way he has commanded our locker room."

Williams led a top 20-rated offense, throwing for 3,065 yards with 25 touchdowns and only eight interceptions, while rushing for 611 yards and six touchdowns. After the Huskies' bowl win over Boise State last season, Williams re-signed with Washington but tried to then enter the transfer portal two days later. He then rescinded that by returning to the Huskies and now, if he can take the next steps forward against ranked opponents, Williams could be in good company by the end of the season.

The star quarterback will also have four returning starters on the offensive line, which will go nicely with protecting the backfield and a new rushing attack with a mix of either Jayden Limar, a transfer from Oregon, or Trey Cooley. The receiver room will most likely be led by sophomore receiver Dezmen Roebuck, who finished the 2025 season just behind NFL second-round pick Denzel Boston, with 42 catches for 560 yards and seven touchdowns and was named a freshman All-American.

"He's an awesome kid that does everything right," Fisch said. "We're going to move him to the slot this year. I think it's a natural position for him, and I cannot wait to see what he does from year one to year two."

Defense

Washington, just like on offense, made a huge jump in production on defense with the hiring of former Purdue head coach and Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters.

The back seven look to the be the stars of the defense, especially at linebacker. Fisch spoke very highly of senior linebacker Jacob Manu during his presser.

"(Manu) truly is one of the most important people to me in my entire coaching career," Fisch said Thursday. "He's an incredible linebacker and even better kid. I've known him for six years. I loved having him a part of our family."

Defensive backs return sophomore Dylan Robinson, who started five games in 2025, and bring in senior Emmanuel Karnley from Virginia, who played under Fisch when he was at Arizona in 2023. Senior Alex McLaughlin is back for another season as well, who finished with 93 total tackles for the Huskies.

Nebraska and Washington's Matchup

The October 31 matchup between Nebraska and Washington is setting up to be one of the most important games for the Huskers.

Now, why is this game important for Nebraska?

The Huskers, just like the Huskies, will be coming off a bye week. The season is already past the halfway point and Nebraska will already have faced both Indiana and Oregon, who are back-to-back weeks before the bye week.

Ending October strong with a win over a potentially ranked opponent in Washington could propel the Huskers to win possibly eight to nine games this season, compared to possibly missing a bowl game or only six wins. The momentum that a win could give going into a tough November stretch could be key for success in 2026. Now, the Huskers would have to have a strong start for this scenario to happen, which isn't a gimme with potential flip games against Michigan State and Maryland.

The week nine matchup is the first time the two schools have faced off since 2011, when Nebraska defeated Washington 51 to 38 in Lincoln. The Huskers and Huskies face off on Saturday, October 31, at Memorial Stadium.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI , subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube , and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.