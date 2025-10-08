Brandon Vogel Talks MSU Win, Maryland Preview with the Common Fans
Brandon Vogel from The Counter Read joins the Common Fans to talk about the win over Michigan State and look ahead to Saturday’s game vs. Maryland.
- Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the win over Michigan State was the huge step forward taken by the defense.
- Blackshirts becoming a havoc defense.
- The way the Huskers finished–scoring 24 unanswered points even after stalling in the middle part of the game–makes the 2025 squad seem different from other recent Nebraska teams.
- Do Husker fans need to calm down and enjoy the win?
- What’s behind Nebraska’s inability to protect Dylan? What to make of the offensive line so far?
- Brandon’s take on the excellent play from Mike Ekeler’s special teams units so far.
- Is Ekeler the best hire Matt Rhule has made?
- Message to all Common Fans: don’t message Husker players on social media!
Also, the crew pivots to Saturday’s game vs. Maryland:
- Taking a look at what we know about the Terps.
- Mike Locksley’s team is a surprising 4-1 so far, leading the Big Ten in sacks and coming in with a strong pass defense.
- Maryland offense struggling so far.
- Discussing what it means that the Huskers are getting to College Park a day early.
- Brandon sees a tight game, with Nebraska ultimately prevailing.
- And finally, Nebraska's got a chance to be 6-2 or 7-1 going into the USC game. That would feel like real improvement and real momentum for the program. Discussing the importance of the next three games.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast! As always, GBR for LIFE!
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch now!
