Buckeyes Edge Nebraska at the Horseshoe, 21-17

When will Nebraska move to Phase 3?

Dan McGlynn

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Cody Simon (0) tackles Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. Ohio State won 21-17.
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Cody Simon (0) tackles Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. Ohio State won 21-17. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Matt Rhule said after Saturday's 21-17 loss at Ohio State that for the first time since being at Nebraska, his Huskers played with a championship mindset.

According to Rhule, the Huskers so far have been in Phase 2 of the three to four year Husker rebuild.

Phase 1: Learning how not to lose

Phase 2: Learning how to win

Phase 3: Learning how to play championship football

So is Nebraska ready to make the move to the third phase?

Ummm, maybe not yet. But with four games left in the regular season, NU has ample time to control its own destiny.

Despite Saturday's loss to OSU, Nebraska proved that it's not far from taking the next step.

Consider this:

1.) NU came into the game at Columbus, Ohio as 26 point dogs.

2.) #4 OSU had an extra week to prepare for Nebraska.

3.) NU's defense stuffed the Buckeyes on 4th down at the Nebraska 27 on OSU's first possession of the game.

4.) Those who were expecting a blowout loss for the Huskers, saw a one possession game at the half (14-6 OSU)

5.) NU had a fourth quarter lead.

6.) NU didn't lose the TO margin.

7.) NU had over a 10 minute advantage in Time of Possession.

8.) NU's defense held the Buckeyes 22 points below their season average.

9.) OSU rushed for only 64 total yards

10.) True freshman QB Dylan Raiola in front of 100,000 hostile fans, played most of the game with poise that belies his age and experience.

11.) Despite some horrible officiating, NU was in position to win the game with under two minutes to go.

12.) NU played so well that the Buckeye fans booed their own team.

13.) NU outscored the Buckeyes in the fourth quarter, 11-7.

Do you want some more good news?

1.) NU is averaging 24 ppg on offense (up from last year's 18 ppg).

2.) NU is ranked #16 nationally in Total Defense.

3.) NU is a plus 2 in the Turnover Margin for the year.

4.) Last year NU ranked #132 in TO Margin. Now, they're #52.

If NU plays the rest of the season with the championship mindset it displayed Saturday at the Horseshoe, Nebraska will be in every game.

With a better QB, better players and more depth than last year, don't be surprised if NU ends the regular season with a winning record.

Feel better now?

How 'Bout Them Huskers

As the only grandfather/grandson Husker podcast in existence, be sure to download our episodes. This week, Grandson Will and I review the OSU game, reveal our picks for the plays and players of the game. We also look at the Husker women's basketball season that unofficially opened Sunday with an exhibition game with Doane College at the PBA. We also take time to preview Saturday's home football game with UCLA. Don't miss this episode!

If you'd like to give me a piece of your mind, email me at HuskerDan@cox.net

DAN MCGLYNN

Dan “Husker Dan” McGlynn has been writing about Husker football since 2003. His columns have appeared on HuskerMax.com as well as in several local newspapers and magazines. He has a B.A. in English from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Dan is a native Nebraskan and lives in Omaha. You may contact him at HuskerDan@cox.net.

