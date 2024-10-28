Buckeyes Edge Nebraska at the Horseshoe, 21-17
Matt Rhule said after Saturday's 21-17 loss at Ohio State that for the first time since being at Nebraska, his Huskers played with a championship mindset.
According to Rhule, the Huskers so far have been in Phase 2 of the three to four year Husker rebuild.
Phase 1: Learning how not to lose
Phase 2: Learning how to win
Phase 3: Learning how to play championship football
So is Nebraska ready to make the move to the third phase?
Ummm, maybe not yet. But with four games left in the regular season, NU has ample time to control its own destiny.
Despite Saturday's loss to OSU, Nebraska proved that it's not far from taking the next step.
Consider this:
1.) NU came into the game at Columbus, Ohio as 26 point dogs.
2.) #4 OSU had an extra week to prepare for Nebraska.
3.) NU's defense stuffed the Buckeyes on 4th down at the Nebraska 27 on OSU's first possession of the game.
4.) Those who were expecting a blowout loss for the Huskers, saw a one possession game at the half (14-6 OSU)
5.) NU had a fourth quarter lead.
6.) NU didn't lose the TO margin.
7.) NU had over a 10 minute advantage in Time of Possession.
8.) NU's defense held the Buckeyes 22 points below their season average.
9.) OSU rushed for only 64 total yards
10.) True freshman QB Dylan Raiola in front of 100,000 hostile fans, played most of the game with poise that belies his age and experience.
11.) Despite some horrible officiating, NU was in position to win the game with under two minutes to go.
12.) NU played so well that the Buckeye fans booed their own team.
13.) NU outscored the Buckeyes in the fourth quarter, 11-7.
Do you want some more good news?
1.) NU is averaging 24 ppg on offense (up from last year's 18 ppg).
2.) NU is ranked #16 nationally in Total Defense.
3.) NU is a plus 2 in the Turnover Margin for the year.
4.) Last year NU ranked #132 in TO Margin. Now, they're #52.
If NU plays the rest of the season with the championship mindset it displayed Saturday at the Horseshoe, Nebraska will be in every game.
With a better QB, better players and more depth than last year, don't be surprised if NU ends the regular season with a winning record.
Feel better now?
How 'Bout Them Huskers
As the only grandfather/grandson Husker podcast in existence, be sure to download our episodes. This week, Grandson Will and I review the OSU game, reveal our picks for the plays and players of the game. We also look at the Husker women's basketball season that unofficially opened Sunday with an exhibition game with Doane College at the PBA. We also take time to preview Saturday's home football game with UCLA.
If you'd like to give me a piece of your mind, email me at HuskerDan@cox.net
