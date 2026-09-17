Kent State vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3

The Ohio State Buckeyes suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Texas Longhorns after having a dominant lead in the second half of the game.

The good news is they're still the No. 6-ranked team in the country, and they have a cupcake game ahead of them in Week 3 when they take on Kent State from the MAC.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this game.

Kent State vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Kent State +52.5 (-106)

Ohio State -52.5 (-114)

Moneyline

Kent State N/A

Ohio State N/A

Total

OVER 59.5 (-118)

UNDER 59.5 (-104)

Kent State vs. Ohio State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 19

Time: Noon ET

Venue: Ohio Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Kent State record: 1-1

Ohio State record: 1-1

Kent State vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

Ohio State is 2-0 against the spread in its last two games vs. Kent State

The OVER is 2-0 in the last two games between these two teams

Ohio State is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 7-3 in Ohio State's last 10 games

Kent State is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games

Kent State vs. Ohio State Key Player to Watch

Jeremiah Smith, WR - Ohio State Buckeyes

Jeremiah Smith has entered the Heisman Trophy conversation. He's now second on the odds list to win it at +700, behind only Darian Mensah (+480). He has hauled in 16 receptions for 315 yards and three touchdowns through the Buckeyes' first two games. There's no reason why he won't continue to pad his stats in Week 3.

Kent State vs. Ohio State Prediction and Best Bet

Kent State has already been blown out once this season, losing 57-0 to South Carolina. What's just as, if not more, concerning than the final score is the fact that the Golden Flashes gained just 179 total yards of offense, while the Gamecocks racked up 645 yards of total offense.

There's no doubt in my mind that Ohio State has the skill and talent to win this game by as much as they want to. Whether or not they keep the pedal to the metal is the only thing that can keep them from covering the spread.

After last week's heartbreaking loss, I expect them to come out firing with a chip on their shoulder. I'll lay the points on the Buckeyes.

Pick: Ohio State -52.5 (-114) via FanDuel

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