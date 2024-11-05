Carriker Chronicles: Dana Holgorsen, Marcus Satterfield & the Nebraska Offense
Adam weighs in on Tuesday's developments, finding reasons for both frustration and optimism, as Matt Rhule tries to fix Nebraska football's offense.
In this story:
Dana Holgorsen is now on staff with the Huskers, and Matt Rhule has apparently decided to keep Marcus Satterfield as Nebraska's play caller. Adam Carriker has some strong thoughts on both. There's reason for frustration as well as actual optimism. Facts don't care about feelings. You don't want to miss this episode of the Carriker Chronicles, ladies and gentlemen!
Hit the play button above to watch. Get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
