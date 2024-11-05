USC Trojans Reportedly to Start Backup Quarterback Jayden Maiava Against Nebraska
Nebraska football will be making an adjustment in their defensive game plan for next week's battle against the USC Trojans.
According to a report from 247Sports' Connor Morrissette, Southern California coach Lincoln Riley is benching Miller Moss in favor or backup quarterback Jayden Maiava. Maiava transferred from UNLV to the Trojan program during the offseason.
"For us right now, what we're looking at is the best lineup, the best people to help us win each and every week and we're going to keep our focus there,” Riley said after the Trojans' 26-21 loss Saturday night to Washington.
Riley had said he was not planning to give Maiava more snaps in the immediate future.
"I wouldn't say that right now, no," Riley said in his postgame comments. "For us right now, what we're looking at is the best lineup, the best people, to help us win each and every week and we're going to keep our focus there."
USC is 4-5 this season, having lost four of its last five contests after a hot start to the year and peaking inside the Associated Press Top 25 rankings.
Moss, who backed up Heisman trophy-winnning quarterback Caleb Williams a year ago, has started 10 games for the Trojans in his career. Through nine games this season, Moss has thrown for 2,555 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions with a 64.4 completion percentage. Moss is ninth in college football in passing yards, No. 17 in passing touchdowns, and No. 34 in points responsible for, per Kyron Samuels.
At UNLV last season, the 6-4, 205-pound Maiava took over in Week 4 for the Rebels' injured starter, winning his first four games and leading the team to the Mountain West Conference championship game. He completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 3,085 yards with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, which earned him Mountain West Freshman Player of the Year honors.
Maiava transferred to USC from UNLV before spring practice in the offseason. He initially committed to Georgia out of the portal before flipping to USC.
A redshirt sophomore, Maiava has appeared in three games for the Trojans. He is 8-of-11 passing for 66 yards and has three rushing attempts for 27 yards and a touchdown.
Nebraska has dropped three straight contests after starting the season 5-1. The Huskers were torched by UCLA's Ethan Garbers on Saturday as the senior quarterback finished 17-of-25 passing for 219 passing yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 56 yards on six carries.
Nebraska should have starting quarterback, Dylan Raiola, back in the lineup after he left the UCLA loss with a back injury. Head coach Matt Rhule said Monday that Raiola probably will be good to go for the Huskers' trip to Southern California.
Kickoff on Nov. 16 will be at 3 p.m. CST with a FOX telecast. It will be the fifth appearance on FOX for the Big Red this season.
MORE: Gallery: Huskers Get Hard Fought Win Over Texas Rio Grande Valley
MORE: Doc's Diagnosis: UCLA's Anemic Run Game Springs to Life Against Nebraska
MORE: After Nebrasketball: Nebraska Beats UTRGV to Begin 1-0
MORE: Nebraska Men's Basketball Tops UT Rio Grande Valley in Season Opener, 87-67
MORE: Bruins Ruin Husker Bowl Party, 27-20
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.