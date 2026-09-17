Carriker Chronicles: David Pollack With the Truth on Nebraska's 2026 Season



David Pollack breaks down Matt Rhule's tenure, Dana Holgorsen's offense, Rob Aurich's defense and the truth about Anthony Colandrea. Learn what Nebraska fans' biggest concerns should be and whether the Huskers will be will be taken seriously by the Big Ten. Get inside info on the Carriker Chronicles, and scroll down for more details.

Synopsis



Adam Carriker sits down with national college football expert and former All-American David Pollack for a wide-ranging conversation about Nebraska football, Matt Rhule’s program and what the Huskers still need to prove.





Pollack gives his thoughts on Nebraska after two games and explains why fans should be encouraged, while also keeping things in perspective. Nebraska has handled its early opponents, but the real questions will come when the competition gets tougher. Pollack talks about the national perception of Nebraska, the Huskers receiving no attention in the AP poll and what it will take for Nebraska to earn respect around the country and inside the Big Ten.

Another big part of the conversation focuses on quarterback Anthony Colandrea. Pollack breaks down what he has seen from Colandrea so far, how good he can become and why his ability to make plays with his legs adds another element to Dana Holgorsen’s offense and an already loaded backfield. Carriker also explains the difference between being a “gunslinger” and being a really good quarterback, with turnovers playing a major role.

Carriker and Pollack also dive into Nebraska’s running backs, wide receiver room and offensive line. Has the offensive line actually taken a big step forward? Can Nebraska create running lanes and hold its own once Big Ten play begins? Pollack explains why developing big people up front is so important and why we will learn a lot more about this Nebraska team once conference play arrives.

Carriker then turns the conversation to the dark side of the ball…the defense. The discussion shifts to Rob Aurich’s unit, Nebraska’s improved pass rush and the search for a true difference-maker off the edge. Pollack talks about why sack numbers can sometimes be misleading, how coverage and tackling work together with the pass rush and what Nebraska still needs to show against better offenses.

The two also discuss head coach Matt Rhule’s ability to develop players, finding “diamonds in the rough” and why coaching can make such a big difference over the course of a season.

Finally, Pollack looks ahead at Nebraska’s remaining schedule, the importance of handling adversity and what it will take for the Huskers to compete with teams like Indiana. He also shares his changing opinion on Oregon, sort of gives his score prediction and delivers one of the funniest lines of the interview: if you don’t want to say a team sucks, just say they’re “ungood.”

Program sequence

00:00 Intro

Intro 01:00 David Pollack Joins the Show

David Pollack Joins the Show 01:50 What Do We Really Know About Nebraska After 2 Games?

What Do We Really Know About Nebraska After 2 Games? 03:43 Nebraska’s National Perception & AP Votes

Nebraska’s National Perception & AP Votes 05:28 How Good Can Anthony Colandrea Be?

How Good Can Anthony Colandrea Be? 07:03 What Nebraska Needs to Beat Indiana

What Nebraska Needs to Beat Indiana 07:35 Good QB vs. Gunslinger - The Turnover Difference

Good QB vs. Gunslinger - The Turnover Difference 07:47 Jamal Rule: Finding Diamonds in the Rough

Jamal Rule: Finding Diamonds in the Rough 09:54 Nebraska’s Wide Receiver Room

Nebraska’s Wide Receiver Room 11:30 Is Nebraska’s Offensive Line Really Better?

Is Nebraska’s Offensive Line Really Better? 13:11 What We Still Need to See From the Defensive Line

What We Still Need to See From the Defensive Line 13:58 Why Coaching & Development Matter

Why Coaching & Development Matter 22:04 Nebraska’s Improved Pass Rush & Sack Numbers

Nebraska’s Improved Pass Rush & Sack Numbers 23:44 Who Can Become Nebraska’s Edge Playmaker?

Who Can Become Nebraska’s Edge Playmaker? 25:09 Nebraska's Schedule & Handling Adversity

Nebraska's Schedule & Handling Adversity 26:30 Pollack Changes His Mind on Oregon

Pollack Changes His Mind on Oregon 27:10 “They’re Ungood”

“They’re Ungood” 28:10 Score Prediction: “PAIN”

Score Prediction: “PAIN” 30:27 Questions

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