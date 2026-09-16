Where Football Polls and Metrics Have Nebraska Placed Going Into Week 3
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Nebraska keeps pounding inferior teams and keeps moving up in nearly all of the national polls and rankings we monitor.
The Huskers took apart Bowling Green, 56-7 last Saturday, and national rankings, in knee-jerk fashion, saw the final score — and all of those points — and improved Nebraska’s ranking.
But not everybody. The Athletic 138 dropped the Huskers by one place and the Associated Press Top 25 still hasn’t given Nebraska a single vote.
But ESPN’s Football Power Index moved the Huskers to 20, from 23, and improved their odds to win eight games. FPI also has improved Nebraska’s odds to win six games, which would be bowl eligibility.
Each Wednesday, we’ll take a look at where six national polls and rankings place Nebraska’s football team.
The six polls and rankings we monitor are:
* Associated Press Top 25
* The Athletic 138
* CBS Sports
* USA Today Coaches Poll
* ESPN’s Football Power Index
* Massey Ratings
The Huskers improved to 31.3 in an average of five polls and rankings (the Huskers were unranked in the AP Top 25) we monitor. Last week, it was 32.6.
Nebraska’s best ranking is 20th by ESPN, and its worst ranking is 59th by The Athletic.
The Huskers play host to FCS North Dakota on Saturday (6:15 p.m., Big Ten Network).
Associated Press Top 25
Nebraska is not ranked in the AP Top 25 for the fourth consecutive week. The Huskers still haven’t received a vote.
Fifteen teams were among “others receiving votes” across America — but not the Huskers — including Pitt and Kansas State, who each received one vote.
Seven Big Ten teams are ranked in the Top 25, Ohio State dropping out of No. 1 after its stunning fourth-quarter breakdown and loss to Texas. And puzzling Oregon tumbled from 6 to 21 after its loss at Oklahoma State.
4. Indiana
6. Ohio State
12. USC
14. Penn State
18. Iowa
19. Michigan
21. Oregon
Among “others receiving votes,” Washington is 26, and UCLA is 35. That’s nine Big Ten teams ranked above Nebraska, which is where things seemed to stand before the season began.
The Athletic 138
Nebraska is ranked 59th, by far its worst among the rankings we monitor and down one spot from last week. The Huskers finished 52nd last season.
CBS Sports
Nebraska improved to 41 from 42. The Huskers are ranked ahead of the following eight Big Ten teams:
43. Illinois
48. Maryland
56. Minnesota
60. Northwestern
65. Wisconsin
79. Michigan State
94. Purdue
101. Rutgers
Nebraska plays Michigan State, Maryland, Illinois and Rutgers from this group in 2026.
Nine Big Ten teams are ranked above Nebraska:
5. Ohio State
6. Indiana
11. USC
15. Penn State
16. Oregon
20. Michigan
21. Iowa
28. Washington
30. UCLA
Nebraska plays Ohio State, Indiana, Oregon, Washington and Iowa from this group in 2026.
USA Today Coaches Poll
Nebraska is among “others receiving votes” at 34, with 18 points. Nebraska was 36 last week with 11 points. The 25th-ranked team, Virginia, has 249 points. The USA Today panel consists of 72 coaches who vote, including Matt Rhule.
ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI)
Nebraska moved to 20 from 23, the Huskers’ best ranking among the polls and rankings we monitor. Nebraska made a significant jump in long-range odds. FPI projects Nebraska for 8.3 wins and 3.8 losses, up from last week’s 7.5 projected wins and 4.5 projected losses.
After consecutive 7-6 seasons, grabbing that eighth win would show progress for coach Matt Rhule’s program. The difference between 8-5 and 7-6 is only one game but significant in the psyche of the fan base.
Here are FPI’s odds for Nebraska’s season:
* Chance of winning six games, which would make the Huskers bowl eligible: 95.8 percent (last week: 88.1 percent)
* 8.3 projected wins and 3.8 projected losses (last week: 7.5 projected wins to 4.5 projected losses)
* 3.0 percent chance of winning the Big Ten (last week: 1.2 percent chance)
* 18.0 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff (last week: 9.9 percent chance)
* 1.4 percent chance of making the national championship game (last week: 0.6 percent chance)
* 0.5 percent chance of winning the national championship (last week: 0.1 percent)
Massey Ratings
Massey Ratings are a compilation of 40 different college football rankings. In the consensus of the 40 rankings, the Huskers moved up three places to 34th. Indiana is No. 1, followed by Texas, Notre Dame, Alabama and Georgia.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
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Chuck Bausman is a writer for Nebraska on SI. Chuck formerly was the Executive Sports Editor of the Philadelphia Daily News, Executive Sports Editor of the Courier-Post in South Jersey and Sports Copy Editor for the Detroit Free Press. He has been a Big Ten enthusiast for nearly forever. He learned how to cuss by watching Philly sports. You can reach Chuck at: bausmac@icloud.com