NCAA Volleyball Selection Committee Unveils Midseason Top 16: Nebraska No. 1
With 12 matches still to play, Nebraska volleyball is in the driver's seat for hosting until the NCAA Semfinals.
The NCAA Volleyball Selection Committee unveiled its top 16 during the Stanford-Pitt match on ESPN Sunday. This is similar to the College Football Playoff Committee releasing rankings several weeks into the season and giving teams an idea of where they slot in for the postseason.
There are several criteria the committee looks at when it comes to seeding.
- RPI
- KPI
- Results vs. common opponents
- Significant wins and losses
- Head-to-head competition
- Won-lost record
- Strength of schedule
- Regional advisory committee ranking
The committee is also supposed to emphasize head-to-head matchups, top-10 wins, and strength of schedule.
Nebraska got the nod for the top spot over current AVCA No. 1 Pitt. The Huskers have more RPI top-25 wins than the Panthers, which set the NU apart.
The full ranking is below.
- Nebraska
- Pitt
- Penn State
- Louisville
- Stanford
- Creighton
- SMU
- Texas
- Wisconsin
- Oregon
- Kansas
- Purdue
- Utah
- TCU
- USC
- Minnesota
With the rankings this way, and assuming higher seeds winning, Nebraska would host Texas, Wisconsin, and Minnesota the second weekend of the tournament. The Longhorns are the two-time defending national champions, while the Badgers won in 2021. The Huskers have made two finals in the past three seasons.
The Huskers will try to keep the momentum rolling back home this weekend. Nebraska hosts Illinois Friday and Michigan Saturday.
