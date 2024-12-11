Carriker Chronicles: Nebraska's Top Portal Targets & the Dylan Raiola Rumors
A look at who's been to Lincoln, plus the core players who are coming back.
In this story:
Adam shares intel on Nebraska's Top Transfer Portal Targets/an UPDATE on who's been to Lincoln, who Matt Rhule's interested in/who's interested in the Huskers & Adam has a not so crazy WISH LIST of 4 Transfer Targets too! Then Adam shares what he's been HEARING FOR 2 WEEKS on the DYLAN RAIOLA RUMORS. Finally & maybe most importantly (according to Adam), he discusses NEBRASKA'S CORE PLAYERS COMING BACK!
Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
