Report: Nebraska Making Several Staff Moves, Naming John Butler Permanent DC & Phil Snow Associate HC
Nebraska football is reportedly taking care of multiple positions on the staff that were either recently vacated or have held an interim tag since other departures.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Nebraska is set to name a permanent defensive coordinator, hire a new defensive line coach, and add an associate head coach. These positions were recently left open with the departures of associate head coach/defensive coordinator Tony White and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton.
Thamel says the interim tag will come off of John Butler, who will take over as the permanent defensive coordinator. He joined the Husker staff in July as the secondary coach after Evan Cooper abruptly left. Prior to coming to Lincoln, Butler spent a decade in the NFL and 20 years at other collegiate coaching positions.
The longtime assistant for Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule, Phil Snow, will become the associate head coach. Coaching since the mid-1970s, Snow was with Rhule at Temple, at Baylor and in the NFL at Carolina. At each stop, Snow served as the defensive coordinator.
Rhule is also reportedly slated to add Terry Bradden as the new defensive line coach. Bradden has been with the Kansas City Chiefs for eight seasons, with the past four being as an assistant for the defensive line. He also has experience at Bethune-Cookman and Florida Atlantic
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.