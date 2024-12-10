Nebraska Defensive Tackle Nash Hutmacher Accepts Invite to Shrine Bowl
Nebraska football defensive tackle Nash Hutmacher accepted his invitation to the 100th East-West Shrine Bowl on Tuesday.
The senior Blackshirt reposted the invite on his social media page Tuesday morning, as the defensive lineman will play on the NFL Network broadcast at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. on Jan. 30, 2025. Hutmacher finished out a standout senior season for Nebraska posting 24 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble.
Hutmacher has been a two-year starter in former-defensive coordinator Tony White's 3-3-5 scheme, starting in all 12 regular season games this season for the Big Red. He has appeared in 48 total games - including 26 starts in five years.
Hutmacher joins fellow senior defensive lineman Ty Robinson to join an NFL-draft showcase event. Robinson will play in the Reese's Senior Bowl on Feb. 1, 2025 in Mobile, Ala. Hutmacher and Robinson led a stout Nebraska defense that finished in the top-20 in several national categories. Both earned All-Big Ten postseason honors, as Robinson was named a third-team All-Big Ten selection while Hutmacher was named an honorable mention.
Hutmacher made three tackles in the opener against UTEP, including a tackle for loss before aiding in slowing down the impressive attack of Colorado. In the week two matchup, Hutmacher recorded three solo tackles and an 11-yard sack against the Buffaloes. He would add another sack against Rutgers, and forced his first career forced fumble against Wisconsin.
Hutmacher was also a two-way athlete for Nebraska athletics during his time in Lincoln, joining the Husker wrestling team in late 2023 to aid at the 285-pound spot for the Big Red. He was named to the Chuck Bednarik watch list in the preseason, and several preseason draft sites have the senior rated as a potential 7th round NFL draft pick.
Hutmacher was one of four Huskers to receive an invite to the Shrine Bowl along with Robinson, defensive back Tommi Hill, and receiver Isaiah Neyor. As of Tuesday, Hill had accepted his own Senior Bowl bid while Neyor accepted his bid on Nov. 25 prior to Nebraska's final game of the regular season against Iowa.
Nebraska was shut out of the 2023 National Football League draft with the last two-draft picks from the Huskers being receiver Trey Palmer and linebacker Ochaun Mathis in 2022.
