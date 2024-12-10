Nebraska Volleyball's Lexi Rodriguez Leads All-Region Honors for Huskers
Lexi Rodriguez's historic career for Nebraska volleyball continues to impress with awards, honors, and recognitions. On Tuesday, she claimed a new title as the first-ever at her position to be named region Player of the Year.
Rodriguez was joined by four other Huskers to claim All-Region awards from the AVCA, as the senior libero welcomed Merritt Beason, Andi Jackson, Harper Murray, and Bergen Reilly to the AVCA West All-Region team. Rodriguez was named the region's Player of the Year, joining Kelly Hunter (2017) and Beason (2023) as the only Huskers to earn the nod.
The Illinois native is the first libero to be named the AVCA's Region Player of the Year since it began recognizing regional players of the year in 2017. The award comes for the four-year starter and three-time team captain that is No. 2 in school history in career digs at 1,843 chasing the school record held by Olympian Justine Wong-Orantes' 1,890.
Rodriguez claimed her fourth AVCA All-Region honor and aims to join former Huskers Kadie Rolfzen and Sarah Pavan as the only four-time All-Americans in program history. She joines Pavan, Rolfzen, and fellow alums Mikaela Foecke and Madi Kubik as the only four-time All-Region honorees.
The libero was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 and 2023, and won Big Ten Libero of the Year this season. During 2024, Rodriguez leads the Huskers with 3.81 digs per set and was named the conference's Defensive Player of the Week twice, as she owns seven career Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Rodriguez's captain status can also be seen on in her personal life on her social media, where she has a growing presence on X and TikTok. She routinely shares videos with her 150,000 followers on TikTok, regularly posting with several teammates and showcasing the experience of being a Nebraska volleyball player.
Fellow senior Beason received her third AVCA All-Region honor in her career while claiming her second with the Big Red. She was second on the team in kills at 2.95 per set, as the two-year captain contributed 27 aces through the season along with 1.23 digs per set. Beason was the AVCA North Region Player of the Year in 2023, as well as a first-team All-American and All-Big Ten first team.
Sophomores Jackson, Murray, and Reilly all claimed their second All-Region honors following their breakout freshman campagins. Jackson lifted her game to a national stage, averaging 2.57 kills per set with a .435 hitting percentage ranking her eighth in the nation and third in school history. Murray leads Nebraska with 3.29 kills per set and adds 2.30 digs per set with 32 aces following up her Big Ten Freshman of the Year campaign. Reilly earned Big Ten Setter of the Week honors five times, ranking in the top ten nationally in assists per set at 11.10.
The AVCA All-American teams will be announced on Wednesday, Dec. 18. To qualify for the All-American team, a player must be placed on the All-Region squad, making Jackson eligible for her first, Beason, Murray and Reilly for the second, and Rodriguez for her fourth.
The Huskers will face No. 23 Dayton in an NCAA Regional Semifinal on Friday night at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, 30 minutes following the conclusion of the 6 p.m. CST match featuring No. 7 Wisconsin and Texas A&M.
