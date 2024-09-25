The Common Fan: Did the Loss to Illinois Change Expectations for Nebraska’s Season?
Unsteady performance vs. Illinois raises new questions going into Purdue.
In this story:
It's another View From the Blandstands, with the Omaha World Herald's Evan Bland joining the Common Fans to talk all the latest with Nebraska football.
- Did the Huskers’ performance against the Illini raise some concerns that affect how we look at the rest of the season?
- How good is Illinois?
- Decade-long drought in overtime games.
- Is Nebraska’s inconsistent run game a function of offensive scheme, personnel, or both?
- The Michigan loss was a turning point in 2023; could the Illinois loss have a similar effect in 2024?
- The crew discusses how important it is or isn’t to the fan base for the Huskers to be a good rushing team.
Plus, looking ahead to Purdue:
- Players pissed off and fired up in the mid-week press conferences.
- Boilermakers come in at 1-2 after going 4-8 last season.
- What kind of a test will this be for the Huskers?
- Managing the first road game.
- Purdue has run the ball consistently, but has one of the worst run defenses in the nation.
- Evan shares his insights into West Lafayette and Ross-Ade Stadium.
All this and much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch now!
MORE: Husker Doc Talk: Frank Solich Reflects on Nebraska Football Coaching Career
MORE: Nebraska vs. Purdue: A Must-Win Matchup for Both Teams
MORE: Nebraska-Purdue Preview with Russ Johnson, Host of the Boiler Express Podcast
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Breaks ESPN Television Records in Sweep Over Louisville
MORE: Punched in the Mouth? Learn From It, Says Nebraska
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published