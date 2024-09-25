Nebraska Football Recruiting: 4-Star DB Jamarion Vincent Discusses Huskers, Top 8 Schools
Nebraska football is continuing to look to the future with 2026 recruiting.
The class got going with the recent commitment of quarterback Dayton Raiola, the younger brother of current Husker QB Dylan Raiola. Another 2026 prospect, Jamairon Vincent, has Nebraska in his top eight.
The four-star cornerback from Connally High School in Waco, Texas, spoke about each school with HuskerMax.
Baylor
“The coaching staff is great. Every time I am there, they always tell me how much they care and think about me. Baylor always makes me feel like I’m at home.”
Texas Tech
“I been down there once and it was a great time. I like how Tech coaches.”
Texas
“Texas showed me a lot, including how they eat, and coach Joseph is a great coach. I have former teammates that are there telling me how Texas is and how they got better and bigger.”
Kansas State
“K-State has a great coaching staff. I have not been down there yet, but I cannot wait to see it.”
Purdue
“Purdue has a good coaching staff.”
Houston
“Houston has been showing me love. Coach Bell was at Baylor, and when he came to offer me I knew he wanted me for real. He is a great coach.”
TCU
“TCU has been talking to me since last year. I love how the coaches coach hard, but it’s 'cause they want you to be the best version of yourself.”
Nebraska
“As for Nebraska, they gave me an option to play wide receiver. They saw something others saw but didn't really want to say anything about it. I also love the coaching staff.”
