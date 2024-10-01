Carriker Chronicles: The Next Two Games Are the Most Important of the Year for Nebraska Football
A combined 9-0, Rutgers and Indiana wrap up the "manageable" portion of the Huskers' schedule.
Nebraska football's first seven games of the 2024 season are looked at as very manageable. The last two games of that seven-game stretch (Rutgers & Indiana) are almost here! Rutgers & Indiana are a combined 9-0 (Ohio State is also 4-0). Adam Carriker addresses some of the questions he's received from fans about special teams, college football officiating being broken, who should be the Huskers' starting running back, the offensive line and more.
