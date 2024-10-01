The Lowdown from Nebraska Football's Coordinators Ahead of the Rutgers Game
Cornerback Ceyair Wright is close to earning a Blackshirt; Huskers' offense prepares to face a stout red-zone defense
In this story:
Four days before Saturday's game against Rutgers, Nebraska football's defensive and offensive coordinators met with reporters Tuesday. Kaleb Henry's notes about the their remarks are below. Scroll down farther for more coverage, including comments from several players.
Tony White
- The defense needs the same mentality this week
- Good to see linebacker Javin Wright back after he had football taken away from him for a bit
- Will see Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis this Saturday after he was at Minnesota the previous few years
- Pass rush is showing up but have to get into more third-and-long and passing situations
- Running back Kyle Monangai is "probably the best one we've seen to date"
- Whole group for Rutgers' running game is impressive
- Getting young guys in has helped speed up development. "Every snap is valuable."
- Marques Buford is a good leader, and it's personal when he's helping his brother Mario
- Keona Davis is explosive and has elite traits
- Rutgers is efficient on offense to not be in position to give up QB hurries and sacks
- Cornerback Ceyair Wright "has been ultra competitive"
- "A lot of transfers that have been balling"
- Ceyair is southern California through and through: "Got that laid-back swag. He was also on Space Jam."
- Ceyair is "damn close" to earning a Blackshirt
- Linebacker John Bullock epitomizes Nebraska
Marcus Satterfield
- "Have to cover the whole field when you play against us"
- Perimeter blocking has improved but has to "continue to get better and better every day"
- Rutgers is stout in the red zone, but that doesn't change the play calling
- On being creative on offense: "You wanna be the dumbest guy in the room when you're in my position and I am"
- Wide receiver Jacory Barney is fast and athletic but most importantly he loves the game of football
- There's a feel to getting Heinrich Haarberg on the field. It happened early in the game last week against Purdue.
- "We demand a standard of our scout team"
- Saturday was good for getting the team to go win a road game
- Need to be creative to get the run game going. Sometimes need to run when you're set to throw and vice versa.
- Quarterback Dylan Raiola was even more locked in last week with a game on the road.
Coverage
- Husker247 | Tony White on Rutgers challenge: 'You can see the ruggedness in them'
- Nebraska Athletics | Quotes: White, Satterfield, Scott, Raiola, Wright, Fidone, Butler
- Lincoln Journal Star* | A Nebraska defender is close to earning a Blackshirt in part due to his 'laid-back swag'
Video
From the other side
- The Knight Report | How Rutgers Football can defeat Nebraska this weekend
- Scarlet Nation | Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano is impressed by Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola
More info
- Depth charts: NEB | RUT
- Gameday flip sheet
- Stats matchup
- Rutgers game page on HuskerMax
- KLIN/HuskerMax practice reports (video)
- 2024 NU roster
- 2024 NU media guide
