Nebraska Football's Matt Rhule on the Importance of Winning the Turnover Battle
Nebraska football is off to a 4-1 start on the year and the team looks improved in every way from what it was a season ago.
Huskers' coach Matt Rhule knows that one of the reasons for his team's success is their ability to win the turnover battle. In the 28–10 victory over Colorado, the Huskers forced two turnovers. They also returned an interception for a touchdown, in what ended up being the biggest play of that game.
Rhule knows that taking care of the ball needs to be an emphasis for his team moving forward like it has been all year. He also referenced his preseason expectations and how his offense has exceeded them.
“I thought that if we could just not turn the ball over, we would have a chance," Rhule said at his Monday press conference. "Games will be close, we’ll have a chance to win the game at the end. I didn’t probably prepare for us being as explosive as we are."
In Saturday's victory over Purdue, Nebraska was able to avoid any turnovers. As a result, they won the game 28-10, just like they did against Colorado. Rhule's offense is good enough to outscore teams as long as they can avoid catastrophic mistakes.
Rhule was complimentary of his young quarterback, Dylan Raiola, and his ability to move the ball. He also suggested that opposing offenses are being less aggressive because they are wary of the Huskers' potent offense.
"What you’re seeing, I think, is you’re seeing other people slow the game down, run the ball, try to bleed our defense, try to keep us off the field," Rhule said. "You could see a quarterback going out there and saying ‘I’m going to be extra aggressive because I’m not getting a lot of plays.’ We played 57 plays on offense. What I like about Dylan is he’s checking the ball down, he’s getting completions, he’s moving the ball."
Ultimately, it mostly comes down to taking care of the ball. An offense that is as good as Nebraska's can benefit greatly by not harming itself with turnovers. Rhule pointed out his team has won or tied the turnover battle in every game this season.
Rhule also credited defensive leaders, like defensive lineman Ty Robinson, for their willingness to try and get better, despite the success the team already has had. He and his players are not satisfied.
"I think the turnover margin, we’ve won it in every game except one where we tied it. Even in the game we lost, we won the turnover margin," Rhule said. "I’d still love to see us get way more. We have five sacks, but no sacks with fumbles. That’s not good enough. I say that because the guys in our meeting – Ty Robinson – comes and barrels through and sacks the quarterback, he’s the first one to say ‘I should’ve knocked the ball out there.’ There are a lot of places we have to improve.”
Nebraska is +5 in the turnover margin through five games. At this point last season, the Huskers were -6 with a 2-3 record.
