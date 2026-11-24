WHAT A WIN, COMMON FANS!

After years of heartbreak, close calls, and seemingly endless frustration, the Nebraska football team finally delivered the kind of victory Husker Nation has been waiting for.

The Huskers knocked off #14 Ohio State 31-28 in Lincoln, snapping a 31-game losing streak against ranked opponents and giving Matt Rhule the biggest win of his Nebraska tenure.

And it wasn’t because they got lucky. The Huskers took the fight to the Buckeyes, won the battle at the line of scrimmage, made enormous plays when it mattered most, and finally did something that has eluded Nebraska football for years: they finished the game.

The Common Fans are back to celebrate a monumental victory, break down the plays that made it possible, and discuss what this win could mean for Matt Rhule, the future of the program, and a generation of Husker fans who have been waiting for a moment like this.

Anthony Colandrea Delivers His Signature Performance

Colandrea completed 19 of 28 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns, added 63 rushing yards and another score, and delivered one of the biggest plays of the year when he kept the football on third-and-six and dove for the first down that sealed Nebraska's victory.

The guys discuss how the offense finally played to Colandrea's strengths, with a physical running game, designed quarterback runs, zone reads, and timely throws. Is this the identity Nebraska has been searching for?

Quinn Clark, the Blackshirts, and the Plays That Changed Everything

Quinn Clark made a spectacular touchdown catch to give Nebraska a 10-point fourth-quarter lead. Donovan Jones forced a crucial fumble. Victor Evans came away with a huge interception. And Dexter Foster and Vincent Shavers Jr. helped lead a depleted defense that held Ohio State to just 73 yards rushing.

The Common Fans revisit the biggest moments of the game, and for once, when Nebraska needed someone to make a play, somebody made it.

Credit to Matt Rhule - Now Build On It

The guys have been critical of Matt Rhule at times this season, particularly after the disastrous losses to Washington and Illinois. But they also give credit where it's due.

Rhule and his staff put together an excellent game plan against the Buckeyes, and his players never quit on the season. After four consecutive losses threatened to send everything off the rails, Nebraska responded with two straight victories, including this statement win over one of college football's biggest programs.

The guys discuss what this victory proves about the program, why special teams and game management still need attention, and how Nebraska can build on its newfound offensive identity.

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Nebraska Took the Fight to Ohio State

The Common Fans have a message for Buckeye fans looking to blame Ryan Day or explain away the result: Nebraska went and took this football game. The Huskers were more physical, played better football, and made the plays necessary to beat a team that entered Memorial Stadium with College Football Playoff aspirations.

The guys discuss why this victory felt different from so many other close games over the years—and why they hope beating a ranked opponent eventually becomes something Nebraska fans can expect rather than celebrate as a once-in-a-decade event.

A New Generation Gets Its Moment

For Husker fans who grew up watching Nebraska compete for championships, Saturday felt like a reminder of what college football in Lincoln is supposed to be. But for younger fans, it was something even more important: a chance to experience it for themselves.

The boys reflect on the celebration at Memorial Stadium, parents sharing the moment with their children, and how victories like this create lifelong connections to Nebraska football. Sometimes one Saturday can mean a whole lot more than one win.

The Road Ahead: Beat Iowa

There isn't much time to celebrate before Nebraska heads to Iowa City for a Black Friday showdown with the Hawkeyes.

The Huskers are 7-4, riding a two-game winning streak, and suddenly have an opportunity to finish the regular season with eight victories and a whole lot of momentum heading into bowl season.

The Common Fans discuss the importance of carrying this newfound confidence into rivalry week, the possibilities for Nebraska's 2027 roster, and why the Ohio State victory should be a beginning rather than a destination.

It's an episode full of celebration, relief, laughter, and a little cautious optimism about the future of Nebraska football. Enjoy this one, Husker Nation. We've earned it.

Check out the episode on YouTube, listen on the Common Fan website, or find the Common Fan Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Or watch now! As always, GBR for LIFE!

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