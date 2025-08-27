Ceyair Wright, Dylan Raiola Discuss Having Superstar Mentors in Lebron James, Patrick Mahomes
In today’s era of college football, athletes are more than just playmakers in pads; they’re celebrities, icons, and heroes to their fanbases. But what often gets overlooked is that even these rising stars have their own role models.
Very few college players get the chance to build real relationships with the icons they once admired. Yet, two Nebraska Huskers have done exactly that.
Sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola has drawn the attention of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes, while cornerback Ceyair Wright shares a unique connection with NBA legend LeBron James. Together, they represent a rare bridge between college football and professional greatness.
The relationship Nebraska fans know best is between the two quarterbacks. They share the same hairstyle, jersey number, and even train together in the offseason. Now, after more than a year in Lincoln, Raiola finally opened up about his connection to Mahomes.
“It ain’t cap, it’s real love,” Raiola told teammates when asked about their bond on CBS Sports' Confidential Conversations. He downplayed the comparisons, saying the shared traits, like their baseball background and quarterbacking style, are more coincidence than copycat. “He played baseball, I played baseball. He plays quarterback, I play quarterback,” Raiola said with a shrug.
Despite the lookalike jokes, Raiola made it clear he’s carving his own path. When asked about the nickname “Mini Mahomes,” he didn’t hesitate: “I’m trying to be my own guy.”
Still, the connection is real. “We’re cool,” Raiola said. “I can call him, text him, whatever.” Mahomes has shown support ahead of Nebraska’s season opener at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs. With Mahomes’ teammate Travis Kelce backing his former team, the two could find themselves on opposite sides of the cheering section on Thursday night. If Mahomes attends, it could mark the first time the two quarterbacks meet in person on such a public stage.
Veteran defensive back Ceyair Wright has a celebrity connection that rivals Raiola’s bond with Mahomes. Before transferring to Nebraska, Wright starred alongside NBA superstar LeBron James in the 2021 film Space Jam: A New Legacy, where he played James’ son. The experience gave him a chance to work with and learn from one of the most recognizable athletes on the planet.
“When he walked onto the field for the first time, I swear, everyone was like, ‘Yo, he was in Space Jam!’” Raiola recalled, saying Wright immediately carried a certain star power when he arrived in Lincoln from USC. Teammate Marques Buford added a funny moment of his own: when Wright first committed, he thought, "He looks real familiar", only to later connect the dots to Wright’s role on the TV show Grown-ish.
And yes, when teammates asked if he actually had LeBron’s number, Wright couldn’t help but smile and confirm. He even shared a lighthearted story from filming, where an unprepared James once took a ball to the face during a scene. “That Space Jam stuff was definitely a crazy experience,” Wright said.
Despite James’ well-known love for Ohio State, several Huskers then jokingly pointed to the camera and told him to “pull up” for a game in Lincoln.
While Wright’s relationship with James is more Hollywood than football, and Raiola’s connection with Mahomes is rooted in mentorship, both players represent a new wave of opportunity for Nebraska athletics. College sports are evolving, and athletes are becoming brands long before they turn pro. For Nebraska, that spotlight means more than just headlines; it builds relevance.
Head coach Matt Rhule has embraced this reality, encouraging players to show their personalities and connect with fans beyond the field. That approach, combined with high-profile relationships and crossover celebrity moments, helps position Nebraska as something more than just a football program, but a brand people want to be part of.
From movie stars like Wright to high-profile quarterbacks like Raiola, Nebraska’s new era blends performance with personality. If leveraged correctly, these moments of exposure can help propel the Huskers back into national relevance, not just for their wins, but for their culture, too.
In a sport where image and influence now travel as far as on-field production and wins in the record book, Nebraska’s growing spotlight could signal the start of something bigger than football.
The goal is still winning games, but by embracing this off-field momentum, the Huskers are positioning themselves as a leader in the new era of college athletics. Efforts like these can pay off on the recruiting trail and strengthen the program’s brand for years to come.
If Rhule can pair this cultural push with success on the field this fall, Nebraska’s path back to its storied tradition becomes that much clearer, and this time, the foundation is built for both wins and lasting relevance.
