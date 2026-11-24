

Trev Alberts is out of a job.

The former Husker lineback and athletics director left Lincoln for the same position at Texas A&M. Last week, expectations were that he was moving on to the same role at Michigan, but the search firm has now informed Alberts he will not be the next leader of the Wolverines.

According to reports, Alberts's attorney, Tom Mars, said Alberts, Texas A&M, and Michigan signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that requires Michigan to pay his full contract buyout of more than $17 million.

Per the Memorandum of Understanding signed last week, Michigan owes Trev Alberts about $17.3 million PLUS it must cover the $4 million Alberts owes Texas A&M for breaking his contract there.



He never worked a day for the university.#ProtectCollegeSportsAct pic.twitter.com/7rSEYONjkx — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) November 24, 2026

What happened between that MOU and a Monday night call? It all stems back to his time in Lincoln.

In 2022, Nebraska women's basketball assistant Chuck Love and a player, Ashley Scoggin, were caught having a sexual relationship. Scoggin was removed from the roster, while Love was suspended with pay before being allowed to resign from his post three months later.

Ashley Scoggin was removed from the Nebraska roster during the 2021-22 season. She would go on to transfer to UNLV. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Scoggin went on to file a lawsuit against Nebraska in 2024, alleging that Love initiated the relationship and that the response from the university confirmed it. The lawsuit also named head coach Amy Williams and then-athletic director Alberts.

Alberts would leave for A&M. Williams is still coaching in Lincoln. And in a 2026 deposition, Love admitted to the sexual relationship, reversing earlier denials.

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While also speaking as part of the deposition, Alberts was asked if it is ever appropriate for a coach and a player to have a sexual relationship. His answer was, "It depends."

While this story has been written about by every media outlet with a pulse in Nebraska, it may not have been known as well throughout the country. Last week, Sarah Atwood with The Detroit News and David Covucci with FOIAball brought the comments to the forefront of Michigan's hiring of Alberts.

Trev Alberts led Nebraska's athletics department from July 2021 until March 2024. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It is unclear how the search firm or Michigan's board did not know about these comments before signing the MOU, but the board held a call on Sunday about them. That call ultimately led to the decision to not bring Alberts in as the next athletics director at Michigan.

The lawsuit is still pending.

Despite not officially taking the posotion, this becomes the latest in a string of issues for the Michigan Atheltic Department. Albeerts was set to replace Warde Manuel, who oversaw NCAA and legal issues involving football assistants and the firing of coach Sherrone Moore for having an inappropriate sexual reslationship with a staff member. It remains unclear how the firing of Moore did not lead to a more exhaustive effort to not have murky comments about such relations on the record before signing the MOU to bring Alberts aboard.

Alberts released a statement to ESPN, saying, "The egregious characterization of words taken out of context from a deposition regarding an incident that ocurred years ago is wrong and unfair."

Statement from Trev Alberts to ESPN. He's "shocked and disheartened" by Michigan's decision to not name him AD. Said lawyers from Texas A&M and Nebraska told Michigan's lawyers that he'd "done nothing wrong or inappropriate and had followed all applicable university policies and… pic.twitter.com/mfDXPpIjKz — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 24, 2026

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