The Blowout Everyone Needed: Huskers Obliterate Akron
Nebraska rolls over the Zips.
The Common Fans discuss Nebraska’s dominating win over Akron.
- Not much went wrong for the Big Red on Saturday night, as Nebraska dominated Akron in every facet of the game.
- While the Zips are clearly not very good, it was still a sign of progress for this program to put away a team in such an overwhelming fashion.
- A win like this was what everyone needed: the team, the program, the entire fan base, all of Husker Nation.
- Six different Huskers scored touchdowns en route to the 68-0 drubbing.
- Dylan Raiola was on top of his game, throwing for 364 yards as Nebraska’s offense racked up 728 total yards.
- Backup QB TJ Lateef looked strong as well.
- Emmett Johnson is on the way to a special season.
- Promising performance from multiple young guys on both sides of the ball.
- Big steps forward for the defense and special teams.
- One more tune-up this week before the showdown against Michigan on Sept. 20.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast! As always, GBR for LIFE!
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch now!
