Dana Holgorsen Doesn't Hold Back on Issues vs. Michigan State
When you’re averaging 43 points per game, it’s not often you hear your offensive coordinator say, “We sucked.”
But that’s exactly how Dana Holgorsen summed up Nebraska’s showing against Michigan State last Saturday. His blunt assessment came in reference to a series of wasted chances to put points on the board, most notably the drives that followed safety DeShon Singleton’s two first-half interceptions.
On back-to-back drives, Singleton came up with opportunistic picks that handed the Nebraska offense prime field position, both starting in Spartan territory. Yet the Huskers came away empty each time.
The first opportunity began at the Michigan State 46-yard line. Nebraska moved the chains once but stalled out on a fourth down, where quarterback Dylan Raiola was sacked, ending the drive. Moments later, Michigan State’s offense lasted just three plays before Aidan Chiles again found Singleton with an errant pass, gifting the Huskers another chance before halftime. But after an untimely unsportsmanlike conduct penalty derailed the possession, Nebraska punted the ball back, leaving points on the table as the half came to a close.
Two takeaways inside Michigan State territory. Two empty possessions. It was the kind of missed opportunity that Holgorsen highlighted as unacceptable for an offense with championship aspirations.
As the Huskers prepare to face Maryland this weekend, a team currently sitting at +7 in turnover margin, capitalizing on those defensive gifts will be critical. If Nebraska can’t convert takeaways into points on the road in College Park, they risk letting another winnable game slip away.
Nebraska, as it currently stands, is ranked third nationally in net field position, showing the Huskers have made a massive jump from a season ago. However, where Rhule's team has struggled to grow is in taking advantage of short fields. Scoring efficiency is something Holgorsen has long made known as something he expects his team to execute at a high level, but if last Saturday's showing is the new normal, it's going to prove increasingly hard to win games in conference play.
With four days left to prepare for their first true road test, Nebraska’s offense will need to be at its best against a tough Maryland defense. The Terrapins are allowing just 13.4 points per game and have already racked up 19 sacks this season. They’re also holding opponents to just 96.8 rushing yards per game, meaning the Huskers’ offensive line will have its hands full on Saturday.
As imposing as those numbers may seem, there’s still reason for optimism. Dylan Raiola will be the best quarterback Maryland has faced this season, and with more offensive cohesion developing each week, Nebraska has the pieces to find answers against the Terrapins’ pass rush. Through five games, the Huskers have shown the ability to make plays that previous teams often couldn’t. Now the challenge is turning those plays, and the defensive takeaways that create them, into points.
Against a Maryland team that thrives on winning the turnover battle and preventing explosive gains, Nebraska’s margin for error will be razor-thin. If Holgorsen’s offense can build on the progress it has shown in flashes and convert short fields into scoring drives, the Huskers will give themselves a great shot at a crucial road win and keep their momentum moving in the right direction.
For fans, the wait now shifts to Saturday to see how the Huskers respond. From what we’ve seen so far, there’s reason to be confident in Nebraska’s ability to leave with a win. The missed opportunities against Michigan State didn’t prove costly, but in a tough road environment, they could. Efficiency will be key, and don’t be surprised if the Huskers opt to take points whenever they can get them. Saturday’s game promises to be a test, so settle in and get your popcorn ready.
