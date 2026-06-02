Nebraska Football Opponent Preview: Maryland

One week after Nebraska travels to East Lansing, they'll come back home to host the Maryland Terrapins on October 3.

The Huskers' first home game against a Big Ten opponent will come against a familiar foe. In 2025, NU visited College Park and narrowly escaped with a win. This season, they'll look to distance themselves from a program that finished just 4-8 last fall. However, Maryland will be one of the most experienced teams in college football in 2026, returning 14 starters from a year ago.

Here’s an early look at what the Terrapins are expected to bring into Lincoln this fall, including key returners, transfer additions, and what Nebraska will need to do to beat a very beatable team.

Previously Covered: Ohio, Bowling Green, North Dakota, Michigan State

Offensive Outlook

Maryland is set to return the 14th-most offensive snaps in the FBS from 2025, giving head coach Mike Locksley an experienced foundation to build around entering his eighth season with the program. That continuity alone makes the Terrapins a team to watch heading into the fall.

Led by then-true freshman quarterback Malik Washington, Maryland finished 2025 ranked 89th nationally in total offense. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound signal-caller quickly became the face of the program, helping the Terrapins average 255.7 passing yards per game. However, the rushing attack never found its footing, averaging just 104.3 rushing yards per contest.

The offensive imbalance ultimately limited Maryland's ability to close out tight games. The Terrapins scored just 31 touchdowns compared to 21 field goals a year ago, a sign of their struggles finishing drives. Considering three of their eight losses came by a single score, a more efficient offense could've dramatically changed the outlook of a 4-8 campaign. Nebraska would largely have benefited from the same.

Offensive Player to Watch: Malik Washington

As a true freshman, Malik Washington was asked to shoulder a significant amount of responsibility, not unlike that of Dylan Raiola in 2024. While Maryland's record left plenty to be desired, the young signal-caller gave the program reason for optimism moving forward. Now entering his second season, Washington has the opportunity to establish himself as one of the better quarterbacks in the Big Ten. A jump in production could also begin talks about his status as a Draft prospect in 2028.

Washington arrived in College Park as the No. 5 quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class and a consensus top-50 prospect nationally. After starting all 12 games as a freshman, he showed why he was so highly regarded. The 6-foot-5 signal-caller threw for 2,963 yards and 17 touchdowns while adding 303 rushing yards and four scores on the ground. Though his 58% completion rate and nine interceptions left room for improvement, by many accounts, his personal performance overachieved.

Heading into 2026, Washington stands out as one of the brightest spots on Maryland's roster. His combination of physical tools and fearlessness makes him a difficult player to defend, and Nebraska will have to account for him both through the air and as a runner when the two teams meet this fall. Expect plenty of plays to be made. If he can limit the bad decisions and the coaching staff can surround him with a better team, the Terrapins will have a real player on their hands.

Defensive Outlook

Maryland's defensive stats in 2025 were somewhat surprising given the amount of talent and playmaking ability on that side of the ball. Through 12 games, the Terrapins allowed 402.1 yards and 26.5 points per contest, numbers that ultimately held the team back despite several encouraging individual performances throughout the year.

Generating pressure was not an issue. Maryland recorded 27 sacks on the season and consistently found ways to disrupt opposing quarterbacks, even when they weren't bringing them down. The bigger problem came against the run, where the Terrapins surrendered 175.6 rushing yards per game. While the secondary produced 19 interceptions, opponents still averaged 255.7 passing yards per contest. When surrendering that many yards defensively, it's difficult to ask your offense, with a freshman quarterback, to match.

Overall, the Terrapins did a solid job creating negative plays and forcing mistakes. The issue was translating that into wins. With roughly 70% of their defensive production returning from last season, Maryland will have an opportunity to right their wrongs. They're a hungry, veteran defense. Don't expect them to let the Huskers walk over them this fall.

Defensive Player(s) to Watch: Sidney Steward, Zahir Mathis

In previous opponent previews, only one player has been highlighted as a key figure to watch. However, Maryland's rising sophomore duo of Sidney Stewart and Zahir Mathis is too difficult to overlook. In 2025, the pair combined for 67 tackles, 13 sacks, and three pass deflections. Their production earned both players Freshman All-American honors from On3, along with Honorable Mention All-Big Ten recognition. Alongside Washington, they represent a huge part of the program's future.

Despite Nebraska's well-documented protection issues last season, the Huskers surprisingly surrendered just one sack in College Park. One week later, however, Minnesota got to NU's quarterback nine times. Whatever Maryland's staff identified defensively appeared to provide a blueprint that the Gophers were able to exploit far more effectively.

Regardless, the Huskers' efforts to rebuild their offensive line were necessary for matchups like this. While the ultimate goal is closing the gap between Nebraska and teams at the top of the sports, programs like Maryland serve as a reminder of the talent that exists throughout the conference. Stewart and Mathis are prime examples. Both appear poised for breakout sophomore campaigns, and it would not be surprising to see them have significant roles when the Terrapins travel to Lincoln this fall.

Biggest Question Mark Heading in 2026

Maryland's leading rusher totaled just 501 yards and three touchdowns last season. Simply put, that has to improve. The bigger question is by how much. The Terrapins ran for just 1,252 yards and nine touchdowns as a team in 2025. For comparison, Emmett Johnson surpassed both marks by himself.

Whether the issue stemmed from inconsistent blocking up front, a lack of explosiveness at running back, or an offensive identity built almost entirely around the passing game, it doesn't matter much. Maryland has to find a solution. The Terrapins' inability to run the football remains one of the biggest advantages Nebraska and the rest of their opponents will hold entering 2026.

Time will tell whether Locksley and staff addressed those concerns during the offseason. If the Terrapins can establish a more consistent ground attack, their offense becomes significantly more balanced and far less predictable. If not, opposing defenses will continue to know exactly what's coming, making their returning production and all that experience within the program irrelevant after the snap.

My Outlook for the Game

By the time October arrives, both Nebraska and Maryland should have a firm understanding of who they are in 2026. Based on what each program showed last fall, the gap between the two isn't particularly large. With the game taking place in Lincoln, the Huskers will likely enter as favorites. Winning this contest could have major implications for the remainder of the year.

On paper, Nebraska holds advantages in recruiting, resources, facilities, and overall fan support. That said, Maryland's access to talent-rich recruiting territory along the East Coast has allowed the Terrapins to quietly assemble a roster capable of challenging nearly any team in the Big Ten. If the Huskers are truly taking the next step under Matt Rhule, however, this is the type of conference game they need to win, regardless of how it looks.

NU's decision to designate Maryland as its Homecoming opponent offers some insight into the expectations surrounding the game. The Huskers will expect to win, and so will their fan base. It won't be easy. But with the defending national champions set to visit Lincoln the following week, this feels like a game the Big Red simply needs to win. So, go out and do it.