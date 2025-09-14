Dane Key Surpasses 2,000-Yard Milestone, Readies for Big Ten Play
Following Nebraska's dominant 59-7 victory over Houston Christian University, wide receiver Dane Key met with the media to discuss a range of topics, from his personal milestones to the team's mindset heading into conference play. Key, who had a standout performance with four catches for 104 yards and a touchdown, also surpassed the 2,000 career receiving yards mark, becoming one of just a handful of active FBS players to reach the milestone.
While acknowledging that the team has more difficult opponents ahead, he expressed a "quiet confidence" in the locker room, stating that the team is ready for the Big Ten "gauntlet" and that "the season starts now." Key's comments highlight the Huskers' mental preparation and focus as they transition from non-conference success to the increased challenge of conference play.
Key expressed satisfaction with Nebraska's 3-0 start, noting that it aligned with his expectations when he chose to transfer. He said he was looking for a team that "loves football and just loves to win," and he's found that in his new teammates. Key highlighted his enjoyment of playing with the current group and is excited to "keep building" on their success. Despite their dominant win, Key believes the team is "really ready and really confident" for the Big Ten.
He emphasized the immediate shift in focus, stating, "Today we'll enjoy the win, but tomorrow is when we come in and we'll break down what we need to fix cuz there were a lot of things today that just weren't what they needed to be." This shows the team has a mature, self-aware approach to preparation as they transition into tougher conference play.
Key openly acknowledged the significant increase in competition the team will face in the Big Ten, which he anticipates will be "a grind, just like the SEC was." Drawing on his experience, he noted the Big Ten's strong performance in the College Football Playoff last year as evidence of its intensity. Key emphasized that the team collectively understands they are "going into a gauntlet, so we got to get ready and you know come ready to work every day."
On a personal level, Key was "super excited" to reach a significant milestone by surpassing 2,000 career receiving yards, a feat he accomplished at Nebraska. He admitted to being "frustrated with myself" after an unsatisfactory performance last week, and this week's strong showing was a direct result of his commitment to improvement. Key stated that "everybody knew that I was going to come ready to work."
Key also praised the performance of second-string quarterback TJ Lateef, highlighting his significant growth and the "lot of confidence" he has instilled in his teammates and the coaching staff. According to Key, Latif has an impressive ability to "go out there and make plays" without "skipping a beat."
Key pointed to the 62-yard pass to Cortez Mills Jr. as a specific example of Lateef's effectiveness and his strong connection with teammates, mentioning that the two are "best friends." These comments underscore the trust and chemistry Lateef has developed, which has been crucial to the team's early success.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.