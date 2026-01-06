Nebraska Secures Commitment from Former 4-Star Linebacker in Transfer Portal

On a recruit that Nebraska vetted heavily out of high school, the second time is the charm for a linebacker with four years of eligibility remaining.

On the afternoon of Jan. 6, Will Hawthorne, formerly of Iowa State, officially committed to the Big Red. His addition marks the fourth via the transfer portal since it opened just five days ago, and gives the Huskers their second player at the linebacker position.

For Nebraska fans who follow high school recruiting, Hawthorne was a prospect that Nebraska heavily pursued. Having taken an official visit to Lincoln, the Huskers narrowly missed out on him during the 2025 cycle.

Hawthorne, of Gilbert, IA, ultimately chose to stay home after finishing out his high school career. During his senior season, the multi-sport athlete was elected 2024 MaxPreps Iowa High School Football Player of the Year.

This fall, as he warmed up to the life of a college student-athlete, Hawthorne redshirted for the Iowa State Cyclones and did not play in a game. But don't let that distract you from how big a win this is for Matt Rhule's staff.

After the groundwork of the relationship was built the previous year, when Hawthorne decided to enter the portal, he immediately became a player linked to Nebraska. Having a long-standing relationship with Husker linebacker coach Rob Dvoracek, it didn't take long for the redshirt freshman to schedule a visit to Lincoln.

After the 19-year-old saw campus, it likely didn't take long for the commitment to be made. And for the Huskers' staff, it wasn't hard to welcome the promising young athlete onto their squad, either.

Without much film to go on, as Hawthorne has yet to record collegiate snaps, after looking at his high school tape, speed and physicality stand out the most. Listed at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, he could look to feature in Nebraska's defensive rotation as early as this fall.

With a confirmed time of 10.82 in the 100-meter dash, Hawthorne's speed, mixed with the frame he's already been able to mold, quickly makes him one of the most intriguing pieces on a new-look defense.

On Jan. 5, Nebraska secured its first defensive portal addition in fellow linebacker Owen Chambliss. Like Hawthorne, the former San Diego State linebacker was an underclassman this fall. Despite that fact, Chambliss earned First Team All-Mountain West honors for his play in 2025. In 13 games this season, the California native amassed 110 tackles, 4 sacks, 5 pass breakups, and an interception.

The duo of portal adds offers the Huskers some much-needed reinforcements in the linebacker room. After the 2025 season, Nebraska lost three starting-caliber defenders in the second line of defense. Seniors Javin Wright, Dasan McCullough, and Marques Watson-Trent all saw their eligibility expire.

Now, it's clear that Rob Aurich, who will look to take over play-calling duties for Nebraska's defense next season, has several new defenders who can help stop the run. The Huskers appear to be waiting on confirmation of a decision made from several other high-level defenders in the coming days, including multiple former Aztecs from Aurich's 2025 squad.

Other players in the Huskers' linebacker room that will likely see extended opportunities in 2026 include will-be junior Vincent Shavers and soon-to-be sophomore Dawson Merritt. Shavers has seen action in 26 games to this point in his career, totaling 86 career tackles, 2 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles. Merritt, who played in eight games for Nebraska this fall, earned the first two starts of his career against Michigan State and Maryland. He ended his true freshman season with eight tackles, with one for loss.

That core, among others, which now includes both Hawthorne and Chambliss, seems to be in good hands going forward. Though the Huskers lost major amounts of production from the room after this fall, replacing them with proven and promising portal additions is exactly what Nebraska needed to do.

For now, Nebraska fans can celebrate another addition. But don't be surprised if more news is to come later in the day. Despite it feeling as if it has been open for weeks, the transfer portal window is just in its fifth day. With the closing not occurring until Jan. 16, Nebraska is still in contention for over a dozen more prospects across several positions of need. Hawthorne wasn't the first, and he won't be the last. But until then, welcome the newest addition to the roster.

