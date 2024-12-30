Dave Feit: Turning the Corner in the Bronx
It meant nothing.
It means everything.
That's how non-playoff bowl games work. If you win, they're invaluable symbols of progress. If you lose, you shrug them off as meaningless exhibitions. Just ask Colorado or the SEC.
But this game always mattered to Nebraska.
If Nebraska had lost this game, it would be very hard to sell progress in Year 2 of the Matt Rhule era. The seven in "6-7" would have hung over the program and fan base all winter long. Any attempt at positivity would be met with "yeah, but they still went 6-7". The disappointments and failures of 2024 would be an open wound until August.
Instead, Nebraska finishes 7-6, the Huskers' first winning record since 2016. Look: nobody is suggesting we throw a parade for a team that finished with a winning percentage of .538, but it's a hell of a lot better than what the Huskers did from 2017 through 2023 (.350). Progress.
Hopefully, in five or ten years we’ll remember the 2024 Huskers as a team that turned the corner. Broke the bowl drought. Had a winning season. Started to break the numerous "the last time ___ happened, your grandparents were in elementary school" droughts*.
*For example: As I'm sure you know, Nebraska has struggled away from home, in one-score games, and in sleepy 11 am kickoffs (to name a few). Before the Pinstripe Bowl, the last time Nebraska won a one-score game away from Lincoln with a kickoff before noon Central Time was Bo Pelini's final game (2014 Iowa).
As a student of Nebraska’s history, the parallels between Rhule and Bob Devaney are easy to see. Both took over after a historically bad stretch. Both broke an eight-year bowl drought with a bowl game win in Yankee Stadium, played on less-than-ideal field conditions in front of a small crowd.
Devaney followed his 1962 Gotham Bowl win with a 10-1 season, Big 8 championship, and Orange Bowl berth in ‘63. As you'll see a million times between now and August, Rhule went 11-3 in his third season at Baylor. Could he repeat that at Nebraska? Absolutely, but there are far too many question marks to have that be a realistic expectation.
There will be plenty of time for the offseason hype machine to kick into overdrive. Until then, let's savor a bowl win and celebrate those who made it happen.
Things I believe
2024 was a successful season. I don't know if this is a consensus opinion or not. On one hand, Nebraska lost five one-score games, finished tied for 12th in the conference, and will enter 2025 with (at least) two new full-time coordinators.
But for the first time in what feels like forever, the Huskers lived up to the expectations I set in August. Before the season started, I wrote:
"I think Nebraska will have some impressive wins this year. There will also be some losses that will show there's still work to be done. Again, that's okay. The rot that infested this great program didn't occur in two seasons, so why should we expect it to be magically fixed in two years?"
To be clear: 2024 wasn’t a great season. 2024 does not crack the top 40 Huskers seasons of my lifetime. But I can see progress, even if there is still plenty of work to be done. I remain optimistic about the future of the program and think 2024 is a big reason why Nebraska is trending up.
If you disagree, that's fine. I know many people were expecting a "Year 2 bump", even if the basis for that was largely "it has happened at other places, so why not here?"
If you're one of the majority of people who (like me) predicted 7-5 back in August, you essentially got your wish. Instead of a bowl loss, you get a bowl win.
The senior class left the program better than they found it. Goodness, how long has it been since we could say that about a group of Husker seniors? But make no mistake: the guys who completed their eligibility at NU are handing off a sturdier foundation than they ever experienced.
The pride within the senior class was obvious. There are several guys with NFL hopes (such as Ty Robinson, Ben Scott, and Bryce Benhart) who could have opted out to heal their bodies and prepare for the combine and draft workouts. Others (such as John Bullock or Rahmir Johnson) could have hopped in the portal in search of greener pastures and/or more playing time. And many (Nash Hutmacher, Rahmir, Isaac Gifford, and Javin Wright to name a few) battled through injuries that either kept them off the field or limited their impact.
And yet, the core of this class persisted.
At a school like Nebraska, nobody is going to hang a banner for a group that had one winning season in five (or six) seasons. But if Matt Rhule gets this program to where we want it to go, this class will be a big reason why. They bought in, balled out, and wrote a positive legacy for themselves.
The recipe for success in 2025 was on display in NYC. Take a wide look at how Nebraska won the Pinstripe Bowl (perhaps, from the upper deck at Yankee Stadium). You'll see a formula for winning football.
- Control the line of scrimmage. NU had 127 yards on the ground, but when they needed yards, they got them.
- Avoid mental mistakes in crucial moments. A Nebraska scoring drive was extended because BC jumped offsides on 4th & 3. The late hit on Raiola helped NU run out the clock.
- Stop the run and be efficient against the pass. BC wanted to run, but the Huskers shut them down (26 carries for 47 yards). Their QB had 301 yards, but never felt like a threat.
- Protect the quarterback. Did you notice how clean Raiola's uniform stayed throughout the game?
The Huskers weren't perfect. They failed in turnovers, special teams, and on third down, but they did enough to win. If NU can repeat – and expand upon – this formula in 2025, good things will happen.
Things I don't know
Which assistants will leave or be reassigned? With no more games or practices this season, there's a good chance that additional members of Nebraska's coaching staff will leave for new jobs, be reassigned within the staff, or be let go.
At the top of the list is special teams coordinator Ed Foley. His seat is white-hot after yet another game where special teams snafus directly led to points for the other team. I still see value in Foley's work building relationships with in-state high schools (and advocating for small town cafes). Hopefully that can become a full-time role.
After Foley, I could see Marcus Satterfield moving on. Satt handled his November demotion with class and professionalism and continues to do good work with the tight ends. But I think we'd all understand if he sought out a fresh start. E.J. Barthel is another assistant rumored to be on the hot seat.
I don't know how many moves Rhule will make, or when any changes might be announced. It could be after the first of the year, during the annual coaches convention in January, or at any point before spring ball.
But I'd be shocked if there's not additional staff turnover before the 2025 season opener.
Why did it take so long to get the tight ends involved in the offense? Nebraska's three tight ends - Thomas Fidone, Luke Lindenmeyer, and newbie Heinrich Haarberg - had a combined eight catches for 80 yards. It was a continuation of a trend of better utilization under offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen.
In NU's first nine games, tight ends averaged 37.1 yards per game (a number boosted by Fidone's 91 yards at Indiana). In Satterfield's last game as O.C. (UCLA) the tight ends had a total of 16 yards. With Holgorsen calling plays, TE receiving yards per game is up to 51.8.
I will remain baffled as to why Satterfield the play caller did not utilize the guys that Satterfield the position coach worked with on a daily basis – especially since Satterfield did an excellent job with the tight ends in 2024. Satt deserves a ton of credit for Haarberg’s transition from quarterback to productive tight end in under a month.
What will the defense look like in 2025? Nebraska defenders recorded 61 tackles against Boston College. Almost half of those (28) came from seniors. The oldest Blackshirts accounted for two of the three sacks and three of the seven tackles for loss. We can do the numbers for the entire season, but you get the point: Nebraska will have to replace a ton of production in 2025 - especially when add in the defenders who left in the transfer portal.
Throw in a new defensive coordinator in John Butler (who may modify - or move away from - Tony White's 3-3-5 scheme) as well as new assistants at all three levels on the defense, and the defense will likely be a big question mark throughout the offseason.
While it is too early to know what the defense will look like next fall, we did get a bit of a peek in New York City. Freshmen (true and redshirt) accounted for a third of NU's tackles in the bowl game, and the remaining sacks and tackles for loss recorded by the defense. Donovan Jones played extensively at cornerback, Caleb Benning recorded his first career tackles, Keona Davis and Riley Van Poppel played well on the defensive line, and Vincent Shavers Jr. was the star of the defense.
One game is a small sample size, but I'm encouraged by what I saw.
Huskerigami Update
A “Huskerigami” is a final score combination (win or lose) that has never happened in the 130+ year history of Nebraska football.
Final score: 20-15
Is that a Huskerigami? YES! This is the 580th unique score combination in Nebraska history. The only redeeming aspect of the blocked PAT that was returned for two points was that it put this game firmly on the Huskerigami path.
5 Things I loved
- Rahmir Johnson. This sounds like a movie script: Playing just a few weeks after his mom passes away, the loyal teammate who has battled injuries throughout his career comes back home and scores his first rushing touchdown in three years. His final carry converts a critical fourth down to secure the win - and gets him to exactly 1,000 rushing yards for his career. Props to Raiola for making sure Rahmir got the ball from his touchdown and to Rhule for saying "(ESPN) wants to talk to you, not me" during his postgame interview.
- Ty Robinson. The sixth-year senior could - and maybe should - have opted out of this game, as he had nothing to prove and everything to lose. Instead, big Ty was on the field for some of the biggest plays - a sack, pass breakup, and a short-yardage fullback. Robinson leaves the biggest hole - literally and figuratively - on the roster.
- Vincent Shavers. The freshman linebacker - and brand-new Blackshirt - stood out on defense. A statement tackle for loss on BC's first snap. A crushing sack and forced fumble. A huge open-field tackle on third down. It was one of the most impressive defensive performances of the season.
- Fourth Down Defense. Four times, Boston College went for it on fourth down. Four times, Boston College was turned away by the defense, two of which happened inside the 10-yard line. If you want to know why Nebraska won this game, here's the answer.
- Jahmal Banks. Banks finished his up-and-down season on a positive note, racking up a team-high 79 receiving yards. His first catch, a one-hand diving catch was impressive, but I really liked how he came back for an underthrown ball and turned it into a first down. Raiola looks better when his receivers make plays for him.
Honorable mention: Emmett Johnson, Brian Buschini's golden arm, Gage Stenger, Isaac Gifford, Thomas Fidone, Luke Lindenmeyer, Heinrich Haarberg, Dylan Raiola, Javin Wright, Donovan Jones, Keona Davis, Husker fans who made the trip, whoever is responsible for washing the uniforms, Greg Sharpe and his family.
5 Areas for improvement
- Special Teams. After the game - where two more NU kicks were blocked, leading directly to eight of BC's 15 points - Rhule said "we need a complete and total overhaul" of special teams. I agree. Nebraska cannot get to where they want to be by giving away points and yards in the third phase.
- Deep balls. Nebraska clearly saw an advantage they wanted to exploit between their speedy receivers and Boston College’s secondary, calling several deep passes in the first half. However, none were completed. Raiola has excellent accuracy on short passes, but his touch and timing with receivers on long throws needs some improvement.
- Third-Down Defense. Boston College was 6 of 12 on third down. Of the six conversions, the average distance to go was 9.2 yards. The Eagles gained 136 yards (39% of their total yardage) on those six plays. Those are stats that cause teams to lose games.
- Fake field goal. I get it: It's a bowl game. Have fun, empty the playbook, and let a beloved teammate get a carry. But I have a hard time believing that fake field goal play had better than a 50% success rate in practice. If Rhule didn’t want to kick a field goal (understandable), I'd rather have Raiola throw for it.
- Football in baseball stadiums. After staying home since 2016, the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl should have been called the "Beggers Can't Be Choosers Bowl". But let's be honest: Yankee Stadium in late December was underwhelming. For a bowl game sponsored by a lawn implements company, the field was garbage. Personally, I wish they had done the old-school NFL thing where they left the infield dirt exposed.
