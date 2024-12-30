All Huskers

Nebraska Basketball's Brice Williams Awarded Andy Katz's Player of the Week Honors

Nebraska basketball guard Brice Williams was awarded Andy Katz's player of the week following the Huskers' victories in Hawai'i as part of the Diamond Head Classic.

Nebraska basketball continues to garner national attention following their three wins in Honolulu.

Senior guard Brice Williams received college basketball analyst Andy Katz's Player of the Week honors Monday morning following Williams' Most Valuable Player performance through the Huskers' three victories in Hawai'i over Murray State, Hawai'i, and Oregon State. Williams averaged 22 points per game in those three games, including 57 combined points in wins over the Rainbow Warriors and Beavers.

Williams was also included on the 2024 Diamond Head Classic All-Tournament team, aiding Nebraska to its first multi-team event win since 2000 following the Christmas Day victory. The senior was a key piece in the final victory, adding 15 of his 25 points against Oregon State in the second half.

Williams has become a regular for individual recognition this season, earning Big Ten Player of the Week honors back on Dec. 16 following an 85-68 home win at Pinnacle Bank Arena over Indiana. The North Carolina native had a season-high 30 points against the Hoosiers, marking his first 30 point performance as a Husker. Williams then broke that career mark with 32 points against Hawaii on Christmas Eve.

“I didn’t really grow up watching a ton of basketball, but I knew on certain days certain tournaments were happening,” said the 6-foot-7 senior Williams, a two-way star who added seven rebounds, four assists and two steals against Oregon State. “You’d always hear about the Diamond Head Classic and all the good teams and good players that played in it. So, it’s a blessing to be a part of it and even more of a blessing to win it.”

During his three-year stint at Charlotte, Williams also claimed two Player of the Week honors from Conference USA on Jan. 2 and Feb. 23 in 2023. He was also the College Basketball Invitational Tournament Most Valuable Player that season, earning second-team All-Conference USA honors in his final year in his home state.

Despite a quiet opening with a season-low nine points against Murray State in the first round against Murray State, Williams was a key contributor for Fred Hoiberg's Cornhuskers that led to the coach's second Diamond Head Classic tournament championship.

“He was phenomenal," Hoiberg said. "We rode him, both ends of the floor I thought he was really good, guarding the point guard (Damarco Minor) and then getting in the paint, making plays, getting to the free-throw line and knocking down shots. He just did everything for us.”

Following the win, Williams was happy to finally settle in and enjoy the trip to the Pacific Ocean islands.

“We haven’t hung out,” Williams said with a smile. “We’ve been in Hawaii for a few days now and we haven’t been able to take in the sights or anything. But you know, now me and Juwan (Gary) get to hang out.”

Katz was not a fan of Nebraska basketball entering the season, ranking the Cornhuskers in the bottom-half of the Big Ten Conference in his preseason rankings. Katz listed Nebraska at No. 16 in his power rankings, ahead of Washington and Minnesota. He added at the time that the final six teams in his rankings would be "fighting for a spot in the conference tournament in Indianapolis."

The Huskers are currently seventh in the conference at 10-2 overall and 1-1 in Big Ten play. Nebraska sits behind UCLA, Michigan State, Michigan, Oregon, Maryland, and Penn State.

Nebraska returns home to face Southern Monday night back at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Tip is set for 8 p.m. CST.

Published
