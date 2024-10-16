Dave Feit: Midseason Coaching Grades for Nebraska Football
The last few years, I've been handing out midseason grades to Nebraska's coaching staff. (Here's 2021, 2022, and 2023). It's an interesting exercise to evaluate how the assistants, coordinators, and head coach are doing in different aspects of their job.
These grades are intended to be a reflection on what I've seen through the first half of the season, as well as providing a reference point for future review.
Methodology
When I grade coaches, I look at four key areas:
- On-field performance. How is their unit playing? Are they a bright spot, weakness, or somewhere in between?
- Improvement. Has the overall unit (and/or individual players) gotten better - or worse - over the course or the season or last 12 months? In my eyes, improvement is improvement regardless of if it comes from the Transfer Portal or developing the guys in the room.
- Depth. How big is the drop-off between the starters and the backups? Injuries happen, so the next man up needs to be able to contribute. This is the primary indicator of development.
- Gut opinion. I've been at every home game and watched the rest. I can't diagram a Tampa 2, but I have a strong understanding of where this program has been, where it is today, and where it hopes to be in the future.
I assign a letter grade (A through F) to each, and compile them into an overall GPA, using the standard 4.0 scale. For the most part, a "C" indicates no real improvement from last year.
Recruiting and the transfer portal
Obviously, recruiting is a huge part of a college coach's duties. But I don't include recruiting in my grades. I don't follow recruiting enough to know who gets four stars and who gets filler. Besides, recruiting leads to a lot of incomplete grades as young players may not contribute for 2-3 years.
Transfer portal guys are a big part of college football and can really impact the grades - particularly in the “Improvement” category. But my philosophy is to credit position coaches for having and utilizing talent in their room - high school signee, JUCO, or portal - instead of the coach(es) who recruited the player.
A few other notes
- I'm using the official titles on Huskers.com to determine responsibilities. More on this in the next section…
- The three primary coordinators (Offense, Defense, and Special Teams) are graded on the entirety of their phase of the game. Glenn Thomas ("Co-Offensive Coordinator") and John Butler ("Pass Game Coordinator") will not receive coordinator grades. Marcus Satterfield will receive a grade for his work as the Tight Ends coach.
- Head coach Matt Rhule is graded on the entire team.
- Since I'm not at practice or in the meeting rooms, I can only grade based on what I see on the field. My philosophy is if we're going to blame coaches for the mistakes and poor performance of their players, it is only fair to give coaches credit for the good performances and athletic plays their units make.
- I'm not calling for anybody to be fired. While there are a couple coaches who graded out poorly, remember: A) there are six regular season games left, with postseason game(s) still possible. B) it's just Year 2. In other words, there's plenty of time to correct problems and demonstrate improvement.
Assistants to the Regional Manager
Grading has always been a challenge. But this year the bar has been raised. Instead of the 12 grades (assistants, coordinators, and head coach) I've handed out in the past, new NCAA rules say that anybody with a team-issued polo shirt can be an assistant coach. The roster shows an additional 10 names* on the coaching staff before we get to Strength & Conditioning, senior administrative roles, and grad assistants.
*That list still doesn't include Brett Maher, who apparently has been working with the kickers since the summer. Who knows how many other "assistants" are working at practices?
As a result, pretty much every assistant has an assistant, and some position groups (notably, JACK linebackers, led by Jack Potenza and Ron Brown's dual titles of "Fullbacks & Returners") are assigned to people who are not part of the "core" coaching staff. That makes grading harder and more time consuming.
Maybe this is the last year for the rankings, or maybe we can figure out a way to differentiate between the "primary" assistant coaches and the "assistant" assistant coaches. I don't know.
But for now, we're going to proceed as we have in the past. The performance and development of JACK linebackers will be evaluated under Linebackers Coach Rob Dvoracek. With all due respect to Adam DiMichele (Safeties) and Rashaan Melvin (Cornerbacks), John Butler gets credit for all the DBs. I understand this comes with an increased risk of giving somebody credit - or blame - for players they do not work with daily, but I'm not sure of a better way.
As always, we start at the head of the class.
Dean's List
Tony White, Associate Head Coach / Defensive Coordinator
- On-Field Performance: The defense has made plays, scored points, gotten stops, and generally been everything we expected them to be. The defense has only allowed more than 10 points in a game one time (their lone loss and worst performance). Bonus points were awarded for generating more turnovers. A
- Improvement: I try to keep these blips brief, which means I cannot single out the numerous players who are either as good as they were last year - or noticeably better. A
- Depth: I'm not sure I can say it better than I did a year ago: "Defensive depth has been exceptional. It does matter if we're talking true freshmen, transfers, or guys who have been buried on the depth chart: if you can play to the standard, you'll get reps. I can't overstate how huge it is to keep guys fresh during games, healthy throughout the season, and create experience for years to come." A
- Gut Opinion: These are - almost assuredly - Tony White's last six regular season games as Nebraska's DC. He's more than ready to lead his own program, and he has earned the opportunity. If not, give him whatever he wants. A
- GPA: 4.0
Rob Dvoracek, Linebackers
- On-Field Performance: As mentioned at the top, Dvoracek is getting credit for the JACK LBs in addition to his regular guys. The linebackers have done a very good job of shutting down running attacks and putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. B+
- Improvement: John Bullock is playing at an all-conference level. Mikai Gbayor has been a physical presence. MJ Sherman is playing like you'd expect from a Georgia transfer. A
- Depth: Javin Wright - who might be the most physically gifted linebacker - didn't play until Week 5. When Gbayor was out for the first half of the UNI game, Stefon Thompson filled in nicely. True freshman Willis McGahee IV and Vincent Shavers Jr. have been impressive. B+
- Gut Opinion: I was concerned about how the linebacker corps would look without longtime starters Nick Henrich and Luke Reimer. The unit has been excellent. Dvoracek is an under the radar star on the staff. B+
- GPA: 3.63
Glenn Thomas, Quarterbacks
- On-Field Performance: These grades give the coach credit for the guys in his room, and Thomas will benefit from having a talented five-star freshman. While there is a possibility that Dylan Raiola would be as poised and polished with my cat serving as the QB coach, I am confident that Thomas has been a big influence on Raiola's early success and development. A
- Improvement: Obviously, Raiola is a gigantic leap over Nebraska's quarterback situation in 2023. It's a small sample size, but Heinrich Haarberg's improvement as a passer is notable. A
- Depth: If - knocks on wood - something happens to the franchise QB, I feel like Haarberg could lead a competent offense without having to revert to the zone reads and option keepers of 2023, but there would be a drop off. Daniel Kaelin is an unknown quantity, and hopefully it stays that way for the remainder of the season. C+
- Gut Opinion: A year ago, quarterback coaching / development may have been the biggest weakness on the team. While Dylan Raiola's play is impacting the grading curve, I no longer view the QB Coach as a position of concern. A
- GPA: 3.63
Matt Rhule, Head Coach
- On-Field Performance: There have been good moments (first halves of Colorado, UTEP, and second half of Purdue), bad moments (most second halves), and ugly ones (overtime of the Illinois game and special teams). I prefer to focus on the five wins instead of the one loss. B+
- Improvement: Matt Rhule's second Nebraska team is clearly better than his first. Special Teams is the only unit with serious regression. And yet, the Huskers are one win away from a bowl game. Bonus points given for the team-wide improvement on turnover margin. B
- Depth: Two keys points here: a) how many of last year's starters are reserves this year? b) The decision to redshirt some 2023 contributors shows improved depth and a forward-thinking approach to the future. B+
- Gut Opinion: Rhule very clearly has a plan, and he's going to stick to it. He's not interested in shortcuts, quick fixes, or substitutions for hard work. Nebraska - like the majority of P4 teams in 2024 - is a good team with flaws that are capable of winning (or losing) every single week. Nebraska's goal is to go 1-0 every week. Five times out of six, they've accomplished that goal. That matters more than style points. B+
- GPA: 3.5
Terrance Knighton, Defensive Line
- On-Field Performance: The key to the 3-3-5’s success is the three guys up front. When they are controlling the line of scrimmage, teams cannot run, and the pass rush can get dialed up to 11. In five of the six games, the line of scrimmage has been owned by Nebraska. B+
- Improvement: Ty Robinson has been a force of nature. Nash Hutmacher doesn’t have the amount of splash plays he had in 2023, but he’s still playing at a high level. James Williams is bursting onto the scene – and proving that he’s more than just a speed rusher. Jimari Butler has been very good as well. B+
- Depth: The room is so deep that Riley Van Poppel – a promising young talent – chose to redshirt instead of only playing 10-12 snaps a game. The young guys (Kai Wallen, Keona Davis, Vincent Jackson, etc.) aren’t dominating, but they’re also not being embarrassed. B
- Gut Opinion: I’m a big fan of Pot Roast and his “Death Row”. His guys play with energy, toughness, and passion. He’ll be tested next year when he has to replace Ty and Nash, but I believe he and his ridiculously deep room are up to the task. A
- GPA: 3.5
John Butler, Secondary
- On-Field Performance: The secondary has looked good. Against the best quarterback and receivers they’ve played to date, they didn’t get burned and had a pick-six. B
- Improvement: The DBs have six interceptions in six games. A year ago, they seven picks in 12 games. Before getting injured, Tommi Hill was getting first round draft pick buzz. Isaac Gifford hasn’t (yet) been the game-changing force he was in 2023, but he has set a very high bar. B+
- Depth: Ceyair Wright has been a great fill-in for Tommi Hill. Some younger guys (Jeramiah Charles, Mario Buford, Derek Branch, etc.) have seen action in high leverage situations. While there is a bit of a gap between starters and backups, it’s worth noting that presumed starter Blye Hill hasn’t played a snap yet. B+
- Gut Opinion: It’s notable that five of the ten “single digit” guys – awarded to the toughest players on the team – reside in John Butler’s room. They help set the standard. I’m not alone in viewing Butler as the “Defensive Coordinator in Waiting”, whenever Tony White takes over his own program. B+
- GPA: 3.38
Marcus Satterfield, Offensive Coordinator
- On-Field Performance: Like Glenn Thomas, Satterfield is going to get a bump because of the guy behind center. We can debate if the second half slumps are due to NU losing focus, letting off the gas, or not worrying about style points, but they do create concern. B
- Improvement: Remember a year ago when Nebraska had a worse offense than the one that got Brian Ferentz fired? Me neither. The Huskers have shown the ability to do ten-play, grind-it-out drives as well as one-play quick strikes. B+
- Depth: A big reason for the offense’s improvement is the depth. A year ago, Nebraska lacked offensive playmakers. This year, the challenge is getting everybody enough touches. Injuries (knock on wood) have not had the impact they did a year ago. B+
- Gut Opinion: There are many Husker fans who – for a variety of reasons – are absolutely convinced that Satterfield is not the answer. I just can’t get there. I don’t care what he did at South Carolina, and refuse to knock him for improvising after injuries (and Jeff Sims) derailed him in 2023. I’m basing judgment on what I see this year. Yes, there are times it feels like he’s trying too hard to hit a homer when a single or double will do the job. There are times when I’m not convinced if there’s an offensive identity, or if he’s just randomly calling plays. But then there are times – like that 3rd down against Illinois – where he has a great call, even if the execution falls short. He may not be elite, but I think he’s better than fans give him credit for. C+
- GPA: 3.13
E.J. Barthel, Running Backs
- On-Field Performance: I don’t know what to make of the running backs. There are some Jekyll and Hyde performances, some games where guys end up on the milk carton, and nobody has asserted themselves as “the guy” through six games. C+
- Improvement: Adding Dante Dowdell from the portal has been huge. Getting Rahmir Johnson healthy – and using him in a way that maximizes his skills – might be even better. Emmett Johnson is arguably the best all-around back. Bonus points added for just one fumble in 201 touches by a running back. A
- Depth: A year ago, the challenge was finding enough semi-healthy bodies to make it through a game. Now, there aren’t enough carries to go around. Gabe Ervin, Jr. has just 12 carries through six games. B+
- Gut Opinion: Raise your hand if you understand how this staff distributes carries. The only thing I know for sure is that NU – and by default, Barthel – do not believe in having a bell cow back… let alone riding the hot hand. When NU wins, few notice or care. When the running game struggles – as it has in multiple games – those questions stick out. C+
- GPA: 3.25
Garret McGuire, Wide Receivers
- On-Field Performance: McGuire gets a nice bump from his room where the key contributors are upperclassmen transfers, and a talented true freshman. But as we’ve stated, credit goes to the guy in charge. Points were deducted for Jahmal Banks and Isaiah Neyor getting shut out against Rutgers. B
- Improvement: Neyor and Banks were the dependable receivers this group was missing a year ago. Jacory Barney, Jr. is a big play waiting to happen. A year ago, Jaylen Lloyd was a track guy playing receiver. He’s now evolving into a receiver with track speed. B
- Depth: The story is told by the guys from 2023 still on the team: Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda is a backup. Alex Bullock mostly plays on running downs. Malachi Coleman is headed towards a redshirt. Meanwhile, true freshman Carter Nelson has been a nice addition. A
- Gut Opinion: A year ago, I was pretty critical of McGuire. While he’s getting a nice boost from the infusion of experienced talent into his room (did anybody else get that many new contributors over the offseason?), the continued growth of Lloyd and Barney are what I’ll be watching. C
- GPA: 3.0
C's Get Degrees
Donovan Raiola, Offensive Line
- On-Field Performance: I continue to be underwhelmed by the performance of the offensive line. Despite having some of the most experienced players on the entire team, their production is unspectacular. As inconsistent as the running backs have been, they’re not always getting gaping holes to run through. Dylan Raiola’s elusiveness has helped keep the sack totals (an average of two per game) lower than they could be. C+
- Improvement: I’m not sure if some of the elder statesmen (Bryce Benhart, Turner Corcoran, and Ben Scott) have reached their max level, or if their development has stalled. When he’s in the lineup, Micah Mazzccua has been a nice addition. C+
- Depth: Gunnar Gottula has done a nice job stepping in for Turner Corcoran and Teddy Prochazka. Henry Lutovsky isn’t quite at Micah Mazzccua’s level, but I’m not sure anybody on the line is. A huge benefit of the early season blowouts was allowing many young offensive linemen to get game reps. With a senior-laden line, that is critical for 2025. I wouldn’t mind seeing more fresh faces down the stretch. B
- Gut Opinion: I’m of the opinion that we’ll really find out about Donny’s coaching chops next year, when he’ll have to replace several multi-year starters with guys who are currently sophomores or younger. We’ll get a good indication about how Rhule feels about the line’s development by the amount of portal shopping Nebraska does. C
- GPA: 2.5
Marcus Satterfield, Tight Ends
- On-Field Performance: Maybe my expectations were unrealistic, but I felt the tight ends would be a bigger part of the offense. I get it: there’s a host of talented players at several positions – and just one ball. But I thought the guy calling the plays would lean on the guys in his room – or at least use them in ways that maximize their skills. That does not seem to be happening. C+
- Improvement: Nobody has dropped off, but would you say any of the tight ends are markedly better than they were in 2023? Thomas Fidone II (14 catches for 127 yards and 0 TDs) is on pace to replicate his 2023 production (25 catches for 260 yards and a team-high 4 TDs). C+
- Depth: I’d wager that 99% of the snaps have been taken by Fidone, Nate Boerkircher, and/or Luke Lindenmeyer. Nine different tight ends played against UTEP. Since then, AJ Rollins and Cayden Echternach are the only others to play in a second game. Promising freshman Carter Nelson is with the wide receivers this year. C
- Gut Opinion: I don’t think Satterfield is doing a bad job with his position group. As blockers, the tight ends do a great job. As offensive weapons… well, it wouldn’t be the first time a mismatch of a tight end was under-utilized by Nebraska. That said, I wonder if – in a world with unlimited assistant coaches – Rhule decides he doesn’t want his coordinators splitting time with a position group. Tony White is a coordinator without an assigned position group. Maybe Satterfield would be best served to do the same. C
- GPA: 2.25
Academic Probation
Ed Foley, Special Teams Coordinator
- On-Field Performance: The field goal unit (4 of 9, with no makes over 31 yards) is the headliner, but for all the wrong reasons. Coverage units are leaky, and mental errors seem to happen frequently. Five blocked kicks is downright embarrassing. The fake punt against Rutgers – well scouted and executed – is the only thing saving this from an F. D-
- Improvement: Contrary to popular belief, the entire Special Teams unit is not a tire fire. Brian Buschini’s efforts earned him a Blackshirt – possibly the first time a punter has earned one before a bowl game. NU is perfect on PATs. In 2023, Nebraska returned 16 punts for 48 yards (3.0 yards per). Through six games, Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda has returned nine punts for 52 yards (5.8 yards per). But these aren’t enough to overcome everything else. D
- Depth: Glass half full: there has been little drop-off between the starter and backup at place kicker and long snapper. Glass half empty: (waves hands at the field goal unit). D
- Gut Opinion: I’ll say this: “Special Teams” is a wide umbrella with multiple units and specialists. So, I appreciate that Nebraska is utilizing the new unlimited coaches rule to give Foley some help. Ron Brown (returners) and Brett Maher (kickers) to name two. But when Rhule and Satterfield must change their offensive strategy and play calling to accommodate NU’s inability to make anything longer than a PAT, that’s a problem. A problem that has cost NU a win, and likely will hurt them again. I truly respect Foley’s work (re)building relationships with high schools across the state. It matters. Maybe that could become a full-time role in 2025. D-
- GPA: 0.75
MORE: Analytics Preview of Nebraska vs. Indiana
MORE: Doc's Diagnosis: Wisconsin and Iowa Have Turned Things Around on Offense
MORE: Nebraska Defense Gears Up for the 'Completely Different Challenge' Posed by Indiana
MORE: Would Be 'Special' for 5-Star Target to Play at Nebraska, Have Omaha Family Watch Him
MORE: Matt Rhule on New Era of College Football: ‘Forget the Logos and the Names’
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.