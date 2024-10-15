Would Be 'Special' for 5-Star Target to Play at Nebraska, Have Omaha Family Watch Him
Nebraska football utilized the off week to get better for the second half of the season and make some offers to improve the team down the road.
One of those scholarship offers went to Caden Moss. The 6-5, 275-prospect is the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2027 class. A five-star recruit, he is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 1 player in Mississippi and No. 23 prospect in the nation.
After receiving his offer from Nebraska, Moss spoke with HuskerMax.
"The offer means I have a lot to consider," Moss said. "I have family from Omaha. It would be special for them to see me play at Nebraska."
Despite playing at Jackson Academy in Jackson, Mississippi, proximity to family is playing in Nebraska's favor. Moss had a chance to speak with offensive line coach Donovan Raiola and director of player personal Keith Williams.
"The message from the coaches was to stay humble and keep working. They were really impressed with my tape and believe I’m one the of the best offensive lineman in the nation," Moss said.
As for Nebraska's style of play, which has gone to more of an under-center approach and pro style since coach Matt Rhule took over, Moss likes what he sees.
"What catches my eye about Nebraska is that they are going back to establishing their identity in the trenches," Moss said.
While no visit is locked down yet, Moss does plan to make a trip to Lincoln at some point. Moss's offer list includes Nebraska, Georgia, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee, Kentucky, and LSU.
Moss is one of two offensive tackles the Huskers offered last week. Jake Hildebrand is a five-star OT out of Arizona.
Nebraska does not have any commitments for the 2027 class. At the moment only two are committed for the 2026 class: three-star wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte and three-star quarterback Dayton Raiola. The 2025 class is 19 commits deep, including four-star offensive tackle Shawn Hammerbeck and three-star offensive tackle Brian Tapu.
