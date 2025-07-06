Dave Feit's Greatest Huskers by the Numbers: 53 - Randy Schleusener
Greatest Husker to wear 53: Randy Schleusener, Offensive Guard, 1977 - 1980
Honorable Mention: Hugh Rhea, Fay Russell
Also worn by: Carl Ashman, Adna Dobson, Robert Hill, Joe Johnson, Bob Oberlin, Thad Randle, Matt Shook, Anthony Thomas, Tom Thomas, Cody Volk, Tyler Wortman, Bill Ziegelbein
Dave's Fave: Gabe Fries, Linebacker, 1998 - 2002 / Matt Hunting, Linebacker, 1994 - 1996 / Matt Shook, Center, 1998 - 2001
In the 1971 Game of the Century between Nebraska and Oklahoma, Tom Osborne and Barry Switzer were the offensive coordinators for their respective teams. Osborne's I-formation attack scored 35 points that day, four more than Switzer's wishbone.
In 1973, both Switzer and Osborne became head coaches. Switzer dominated the early rounds, winning 27-0, 28-14, 35-10, 20-17 and 38-7 in their first five meetings.
Before the 1978 game, Tom Osborne was interviewed by ABC. Coach, what are your thoughts about playing OU?
"Every game against the Sooners takes on a great deal of importance for us," Osborne said on the telecast. "I think a lot of the people in Nebraska have narrowed it down to almost a one-game season where you can do pretty well, but if you don't beat Oklahoma, you've had a bad year. So, naturally, there's a lot of heat on us to win."
Osborne was 54-15-2 (.775) as Nebraska's head coach when he said those words.
The pressure to beat the Sooners and get back to the championship ways of the Devaney era was a big reason why Osborne gave serious consideration to becoming Colorado's head coach.*
*Osborne was offered the Colorado job - and a sizable pay raise - a few weeks after the 1978 OU game. Osborne and his wife, Nancy, went to Boulder in December 1978 to meet with CU officials and consider the offer. Colorado had a lot to offer: more money, less pressure to win, and Osborne - an avid fisherman - would have enjoyed the mountain streams.
In the end, Osborne declined the offer. He realized that success only boosts expectations, which would increase the pressure - and decrease his fishing time. Money is nice, but it was never a core motivator for Osborne, who often shared his raises with his staff.
Most importantly, he could not imagine coaching against his former players.
So, yeah… there was a little bit of pressure in 1978 to beat Oklahoma for the first time since the Game of the Century, even if the Sooners came in as the No. 1 team in the country.
The 1978 game is one of the greatest games in school history. The 99th consecutive sellout crowd is still mentioned as one of the loudest ever, despite it being an 11 a.m. kickoff in weather that - in a words of ABC's Keith Jackson - was "cold enough to make a brass monkey clank, I'll tell you that." John Ruud's punishing hit on an Oklahoma kickoff is likely in the five most-watched Husker highlights. Another big hit - Jeff Hanson on Heisman winner Billy Sims - caused a fumble that secured a 17-14 win.
It is the only time Nebraska has beaten a No. 1-ranked team in Memorial Stadium. Randy Schleusner, a sophomore guard from Rapid City, played on special teams.
Osborne's reward for finally knocking off the Sooners? A rematch with them in the Orange Bowl after the Missouri Tigers upset NU in the regular-season finale. Nebraska lost the rematch 31-24.
So it was for Osborne against Switzer. He had to work for everything he got and often felt the need to dig into his bag of tricks for an edge. Late in the 1979 game, NU was trailing 17-7 and was facing third-and-14 from the OU 15. Osborne called his first fumblerooski, where the quarterback took the snap and placed the ball on the ground for a guard pulling to the side opposite of the play fakes being carried out by the backs.*
*The fumblerooski did not come from the football genius brain of Tom Osborne. The Huskers were watching film of a Texan they were recruiting and saw the play.
Randy Schleusner, now a starting guard, scored a touchdown on the fumblerooski to make it a 17-14 game. Nebraska would get two more possessions in the last three minutes of the game, but a Jeff Quinn interception and a turnover on downs sealed Nebraska's fate. The 1980 game, another one-score loss, would be decided by another Osborne nemesis: Sooner Magic, as Buster Rhymes scored with 56 seconds left in the game.
The 1979 and 1980 teams both finished 10-2 and ranked in the top 10. But Nebraska fans do not look as fondly upon those teams as some of the others in Osborne's tenure - mainly because they did not beat Oklahoma. That's a shame, because they were good teams with great players.
Randy Schleusener was an excellent guard on those Nebraska teams at the end of the 1970s. He was a team captain as a senior in 1980 and earned All-Big Eight and All-America honors. Equally impressive in the classroom, Schleusner was a two-time academic All-American and a winner of the prestigious NCAA Today's Top Eight.
He was a ninth-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns, but he never played in the NFL. Instead, he chose to come back to school to earn his medical doctorate. He is a practicing spinal surgeon in his native Rapid City, South Dakota.
After the 1980 game, Osborne was now 1-8 against Switzer, but the tide was about to turn.
***
