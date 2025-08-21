Dave Feit's Greatest Huskers by the Numbers: 7 - Eric Crouch
Dave Feit is counting down the days until the start of the 2025 season by naming the best Husker to wear each uniform number, as well as one of his personal favorites at that number. For more information about the series, click here. To see more entries, click here.
Greatest Husker to wear 7: Eric Crouch, Quarterback, 1997-2001
Honorable Mention: Scott Frost, Demorrio Williams
Also worn by: Jordan Adams, Taariq Allen, Mohamed Barry, Reggie Baul, Dicaprio Bootle, Joseph Carter, McCathorn Clayton, Maliek Collins, Joe Collura, DeJon Gomes, Frantz Hardy, Malcom Hartzog Jr., Luke McCaffrey, Andre McDuffy, Ricky Simmons, Jeff Sims, Kody Spano, Darrell Walton
Dave's Fave: Crouch
Eric Crouch has a legitimate argument as the greatest quarterback in Nebraska history. He's definitely on the quarterback Mount Rushmore (stay turned*).
And yet, he's one of the most polarizing players of this century, if not all time.
That needs to end.
I dug through the depths of hell (otherwise known as turn-of-the-century Husker message boards) to find out why a vocal minority has it out for Crouch. We won't waste a lot of time on this, but I do feel it is important to squash down some of the ridiculousness.
- "Crouch quit on the team." When Crouch and Booby Newcombe were battling for the starting job, there was a day when Crouch drove home to Omaha to talk with his high school coach. Was he the first - or last - Husker to seek out a friendly ear to discuss doubts he was having? Hell no. By the way, "hell no" is also the answer to "Did Crouch quit the team?" or "Did he miss any practices?"
- "Newcombe should have been the starter." In the 1998 opener, Newcombe looked great… and then he hurt his knee. After that, he was never as fast or explosive. Crouch was. I didn't watch practices, but the games before and after the change in 1999 were everything I needed to see. And while I don't think QB wins are a be-all stat, it is worth nothing that Crouch was 33-7 as Nebraska's starter.
- "Crouch was a ball hog." This one makes me laugh. Yes, Crouch averaged 15 carries per game over his career. But tell me which players on those teams were better offensive options than a Heisman winner. Besides, shouldn't that criticism be directed at his play caller?
- "Crouch failed in the NFL." Okay, and..? Crouch is one of a dozen excellent Husker quarterbacks who did not have a lengthy NFL career. Crouch was drafted by the St. Louis Rams as a wide receiver but wanted a shot to play quarterback. Name the last Nebraska quarterback to throw a pass in the NFL.* The Osborne/Solich offense was not exactly an express ticket to the League. But that doesn't lessen the college accomplishments of Crouch or any of his Husker QB peers.
*Quarterback Bruce Mathison is the last Nebraska quarterback to throw a pass in an NFL game. He played at Nebraska in the early 1980s, backing up Turner Gill. 1982 was Mathison's best passing season at NU. He completed 13 of 29 passes for 182 yards.
Mathison threw 309 passes in his NFL career, the last of which was for Seattle in 1987. This was so long ago that the Seahawks were in the same AFC division as the Chiefs and Broncos.
At the end of the day, fans get to like who they like and dislike for whatever silly/illogical/petty reasons they want. But before we switch over to discussing the good, allow me to make this point: How many of the criticisms of Crouch also apply to several of the winningest and/or statistically best quarterbacks in Nebraska history? More than you'd likely care to admit.
Moving on.
The 2001 Heisman Trophy winner, Crouch remains one of the fastest people to ever wear the scarlet and cream. He was a threat to score from anywhere on the field (he holds the school record for longest touchdown run, 95 yards versus Missouri in 2001), and often scored in spectacular fashion (Black 41 Flash Reverse).
He's one of two players in this countdown to throw, catch and run for a touchdown in a game. Johnny Rodgers did it in his final game against Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl. Eric Crouch did it as a sophomore in less than eight minutes of game time. He rushed from one yard out, threw a 70-yard pass to Tracey Wistrom and took a short pass 60 yards for a score.
Crouch led (some might say carried) Nebraska to the BCS Championship game in the 2002 Rose Bowl, picking up the Heisman Trophy and the Walter Camp and Davey O'Brien awards along the way. He left NU holding most of the quarterback records. He still holds the marks for most rushing touchdowns (59) and is the fourth-leading rusher in school history. He is the only Nebraska quarterback to be in the all-time top 10 for rushing yards, passing yards and scoring. Crouch left college as one of three quarterbacks in the history of Division I-A to rush for 3,000 yards and pass for 4,000 in a career.
Eric Crouch was inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in 2002. His jersey was retired the same year. In 2020, Crouch became the 19th Cornhusker player to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
*My Mount Rushmore of Husker quarterbacks (listed chronologically): Jerry Tagge, Turner Gill, Tommie Frazier and Eric Crouch. To bump any of these greats will require a mantle full of hardware and/or multiple championships.
* * *
It was loud.
Very loud.
I attended four different Nebraska-Missouri games in Columbia, including the classic in 1997. But this was the loudest I had ever heard Faurot Field.
Leading 16-3, Nebraska was facing third-and-eight from its own five-yard line. Nebraska was backed up so far that it seemed like our south end zone seats were in the Husker huddle. Tiger fans - thirsty for a stop… or a safety - were in full throat.
Crouch took the snap under center and dropped back to pass. Mizzou's defensive end worked around Dahrran Diedrick's block and hit Crouch three yards deep in the end zone. As the volume somehow increases, Crouch manages to escape out to his right. He's now on the run.
As he nears the 10-yard line, Crouch sees a defender in his path. Crouch needs to get to the 13 for a first down. If not, Nebraska has to punt, and Missouri gets the ball with great field position. Crouch breaks down and does a stutter step - tap-a-tap-tap - before punching the accelerator to the floor. The Tiger defender drives at the spot where Crouch's ankles once resided. By the time he hits the turf, Crouch is already three yards away.
Wingback John Gibson comes running across the field to help clear a path as Crouch cuts behind him. Does Gibson possibly block one of the two Tigers in the back? The game was not filmed in HD, so it is hard to say definitively if he made illegal contact. No flags are on the ground. I will note that earlier in his career, Crouch was nearly decapitated in a game at Kansas State without a flag being thrown. He's due a little payback.
While I typed that sentence, Eric Crouch has flown by another potential tackler and across one of the red, white, and blue 9/11 ribbons painted on the field. On the radio call, color commentator Adrian Fiala shouts "HE'S GONNA GO! YES!!" before Crouch crosses midfield. His counterpart on the Fox Sports Net broadcast, Dave Lapham, can only say "WOW!" over and over. By the time Crouch runs by the other 9/11 ribbon, it's all academic. The closest player to Crouch is teammate Wilson Thomas, who follows him into the end zone.
Eric Crouch has just run for a 95-yard touchdown - the longest in school history. He turned a safety into a touchdown, a nine-point swing.
The fans at Faurot Field are much quieter than they were 19 seconds earlier, except for the few thousand Husker fans who are losing their minds.
"Strike the Heisman pose, Eric."
Lapham, the TV color commentator, has regained his ability to speak, and understands what just happened. Crouch has just added another exclamation point to his Heisman campaign. Crouch was a very deserving winner of the top prize in college football.
More from Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.